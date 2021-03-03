Meghan Markle Responds to Bullying Claims From Palace Staff 

Defending her character. Meghan Markle responded to claims she “bullied” her former staff at Kensington Palace while she and husband Prince Harry were living there before they moved to Frogmore cottage in 2018.

“The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma,” a rep for the Remember Me actress, 39, said in a statement to royal correspondent Omid Scobie on Tuesday, March 2.

Despite the accusations, the former Suits actress “is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/Shutterstock

That being said, Meghan and Harry called the claims “a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation.”

“We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of The Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet … It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining The Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and The Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years,” the lengthy reply continued while pointing to Meghan and Harry’s CBS interview on Sunday, March 7.

Their statement came shortly after the Times reported it was approached by royal palace aides, who claimed the California native’s former communications secretary, Jason Knauf, filed a bullying grievance against her. The outlet alleged the advisor lodged a complaint at the time claiming Meghan “drove two personal assistants out of the household and was undermining the confidence of a third staffer.” In addition, it was claimed that employees would occasionally be reduced to tears and were fearful of confrontation with Meghan.

The Times was unable to corroborate Harry and Meghan’s lawyers’ claim that one staffer left after findings of misconduct.

Meghan and Harry, 36, stepped back as senior royals in January 2020. They are now living in Santa Barbara, California, with their son, Archie, and have another baby on the way. On February 19, Queen Elizabeth II confirmed the young couple is not returning as senior members of the royal family.

“Following conversations with the duke, the queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the royal family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service,” the British Monarch said in a statement.

Harry’s grandmother, 94, added: “While we are all saddened by their decision, the duke and duchess remain much-loved members of the family.”