How Celebs Are Staying Safe With Masks and More Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Covering all the bases? The coronavirus outbreak has spread rapidly and celebrities are taking precautions to stay safe. Some of Hollywood’s biggest names are being as proactive as possible during the health scare — and documenting their new rituals along the way.

As almost all Hollywood projects, such as James Bond’s No Time to Die and Disney’s Mulan, have either postponed or canceled their international runs, or halted filming completely based on location, stars all over the world are taking their safety into their own hands.

Prior to donning a face mask to give a coronavirus-themed rant via Instagram on March 24, Cardi B went viral following comments she made in another video about the pandemic. “Coronavirus, coronavirus, s–t is getting real,” she said on March 11.

Before more restrictive travel bans were put in place, model Naomi Campbell made alterations to her airport wardrobe. “Safety First NEXT LEVEL,” Campbell, 49, captioned a series of three photos that showed the lengths she was going to in order to cover herself.

She wore a full hazmat suit in the pictures posted on March 10, complete with a mask for her mouth, protective glasses and gloves on her hands.

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a selfie via Instagram on February 26 on her way to Paris with a fabric mask over her mouth. “Paranoid? Prudent? Panicked? Placid? Pandemic? Propaganda?” the Contagion actress, 47, asked her followers at the time. “Paltrow’s just going to go ahead and sleep with this thing on the plane. I’ve already been in this movie. Stay safe. Don’t shake hands. Wash hands frequently.”

As of August 5, more than 4 million cases of the coronavirus have been reported in the United States, with 159,000 deaths. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the illness primarily spreads from person to person through viral droplets. Symptoms can include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Several states have recommended that people shelter in place at home unless they are essential workers and medical staff and to only venture out for exercise or groceries, but observe social distancing rules.

The pandemic has led many to get creative while confined to their homes, including Miley Cyrus, who launched her Instagram Live series, Bright Minded: Live With Miley. Through her virtual show, she has interviewed Selena Gomez, Reese Witherspoon and many more celebrities. Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and Jimmy Kimmel have taken the opportunity to shoot their respective late-night shows from home.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) are among the growing list of stars who have entertained themselves through Tik Tok, while Mindy Kaling and Bethenny Frankel have stayed busy in the kitchen.

When they do step out, stars including Emma Roberts, Usher and Demi Lovato wear masks, and in some cases disposable gloves to reduce the risk of infection.

Scroll below to see which stars have changed things up and what they’re doing to stay safe during the coronavirus outbreak.