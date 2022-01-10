Why Matt and Amy's Only Daughter Molly Isn't on 'Little People, Big World'

Remember Molly Roloff? The only daughter of Matt and Amy Roloff is mostly living out of the spotlight these days.

Although the 28-year-old was once a major cast member on Little People, Big World, she’s now living a quiet life in Spokane, Washington with her husband, Joel Silvius. Keep scrolling to learn more about Molly’s whereabouts in 2022.

Is Molly Roloff Married?

Joel popped the question days before Christmas in 2016, and it was clear from social media that the entire family was absolutely elated for Molly and her then husband-to-be, who exchanged vows in August 2017.

Recently, Amy shared a photo with the couple and her husband, Chris Marek. “When my daughter and husband come to town, I always have a good time,” the proud mama gushed via her Instagram Story on January 3. “We just hung out together, and it was simply perfect.”

Courtesy of Amy Roloff/Instagram

What Does Molly Roloff Do?

According to LinkedIn, the former reality star is a Senior Accountant – External Reporting at Nordstrom. She studied accounting at Whitworth University in Spokane — far from her family’s farm in Oregon. Unlike her brother Jacob Roloff, Molly does make some (albeit infrequent) appearances on the show. Celebrity Net Worth reports Molly is worth $700,000.

Is Molly Roloff Estranged From Her Family?

Not at all. In fact, Molly pops up pretty often on her mom’s Instagram profile. She was a part of Jacob’s wedding to Isabel Rock, too. Although she couldn’t attend Isabel’s bachelorette party, there were no hard feelings — as Amy explained, “She would have loved to be there, but she lives in Spokane and wasn’t able to make it.”

Courtesy of Amy Roloff/Instagram

Jacob, on the other hand, once revealed why he no longer appears on the TLC show. In his book, Out to See, he wrote, “Among so many things, I simply did not want this ridiculous reality TV to use up so much of my time, lest it leave too deep an imprint on my ability to influence the world otherwise … I did not want this imposition to become my identity, and so I rebelled in the manner that I did, and eventually exited the show.”

Instead, he and Isabel are focused on parenting their newborn son, Mateo Tomas. The photographer gave birth to their first child together on December 4, 2021.

“Our birth story didn’t go as planned; as we know life rarely ever does. These past few weeks have shown me what true surrender and trust looks like,” the first-time mom wrote on Instagram in his birth announcement. “I have never been more hands-on my knees afraid and I have also never known a love so big. Seeing Jacob as a father is the most heartwarming thing I have ever witnessed. Being a mother is the most myself I have ever felt. Through all of this, I am just affirmed now more than ever that our angels are always looking out for us.”

As for whether Molly and Joel will expand their own family in the future? Time will tell!