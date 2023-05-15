The gang’s all here! Little People, Big World alum Molly Roloff reunited with her family in a rare photo, posing with her mom, Amy Roloff, in honor of Mother’s Day.

“I’m blessed by my four kids who made me a mom,” Amy, 60, captioned an Instagram post on Sunday, May 14. “You are my greatest gifts the Lord has blessed me with. I’m so proud of the wonderful individuals you are and the amazing adults you have become. Always keep your faith in the fore front of your everyday. It will guide you as you journey on your path in life.”

Amy then concluded her caption by writing, “I love you all so much — forever and always @jeremyroloff @zroloff07 @jacobroloff45 and Molly,” referring to Molly, 29, and sons Zach Roloff, Jeremy Roloff and Jacob Roloff, all of whom Amy shares with ex-husband Matt Roloff.

Molly rarely makes public appearances with her reality TV family. However, she occasionally shows her support for her relatives whenever she can.

Matt Roloff/Instagram

In January, Matt, 61, gave his daughter and her husband, Joel Silvius, a shout-out via Instagram after he announced that short-term vacation rentals had begun at Roloff Farms.

“We’ve been back in Oregon over a week now … Busy around the clock when I’m on the farm,” Matt captioned an Instagram post at the time. “Our plan B … Short Term rental @rolofffarms is going amazing. Thank you to all those (including Molly and Joel) who have come to be our guests. We’re getting great feedback.”

Molly was last seen on TV in 2019 on LPBW. Though she didn’t provide fans with a full public explanation behind her sudden exit from the TLC series, she has made it a point to avoid the spotlight and social media in recent years despite a few rare appearances. Matt, on the other hand, hinted at the reason behind his daughter’s departure from the show.

“We had some other scares in the early days when everybody was young,” the farm owner said a 2020 appearance on the “First Class Fatherhood” podcast. “We were very protective. Particularly, we were worried about Molly becoming involved in something. When we did the show, we had a number of fans who were overzealous to get to various members of the family that they were fixated on.”

As for what Molly has been up to nowadays, she and Joel — whom she married in August 2017 on her family’s farm — moved back to Spokane, Washington, to work as a senior accountant for Nordstrom.