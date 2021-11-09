Matt Roloff, who? Since Amy Roloff‘s split from her ex-husband, the Little People, Big World star has found love with Chris Marek. The couple recently tied the knot at Roloff Farms surrounded by friends and family … sans Matt. But who is Chris? And how did he and Amy meet? Keep scrolling to learn more!

How did they meet?

The duo first met at a pool party in 2016 — after Amy filed for divorce from Matt in 2015. “[Chris and I] got to talking and he invited me to go on a motorcycle ride,” the mom of four — who shares kids Jeremy, Zach, Molly and Jacob with Matt — recalled in a December 2016 episode of LPBW. “Oh, I’m having a ball!” Wedded Bliss! 'LPBW' Star Amy Roloff's Cutest Photos With Husband Chris Marek Later, speaking with her girlfriends about her relationship with Chris, Amy admitted that she didn’t think she’d find love with someone of average height. “I just never thought someone who is average size would be interested in me,” the A Little Me author said in a TLC clip from June 2017. “I just really want him to never question or doubt the relationship because I’m a little person.”

When did he ask her to be his girlfriend?

Although Chris and Amy had been seeing each other since 2016, Chris made their romance Facebook official on December 3, 2017.

Where did he go to school?

According to Earn the Necklace, Chris went to Portland State University and has more than 20 years of work experience in real estate.

What does he do for a living?

Chris is a photographer-turned real estate agent in Oregon. He recently sold an apartment in Portland for $300,000.

In November 2021, Tori Roloff, Zach’s wife, seemingly snubbed Chris for not choosing him as their realtor. Instead, the couple opted for one of Audrey Roloff‘s close friends, Hannah Novak, In Touch confirmed.

Do his friends approve of Amy?

They sure do! According to his friend, Rick, Chris is in it for the long haul. “Chris came over. We had some dinner and just talked. We did get to this relationship,” he said, pointing to the duo in a recent TLC clip. “Chris said, ‘It’s just so easy. It’s just such an easy relationship.”

Amy added that she and Matt had separate friend groups. “I’ve never been in a relationship like this. I think with Matt and I is I look back and Matt was like, ‘These are my friends, these are your friends.’ They always had to be separate.” She added, “But I definitely think Chris and I are on a better road when it comes to friendships. Ya know, it’s just different.”

What are his hobbies?

Chris loves to hike and is also fond of riding on his motorcycle, something Amy shares an interest in too. In fact, the couple are planning a huge adventure next year.

“Next June, we’re riding to Alaska and back,” Chris told fans while giving a tour of Roloff Farms on Halloween 2021, an attendee exclusively told In Touch. “He and Amy are going to do a trip on his motorcycle,” the insider divulged. “He says it will be a little over 3,000 miles and should take just over three weeks.”

Unfortunately, their hobby once got them into hot water. The pair embarked on the road trip across Oregon, Washington and Canada just days before Jeremy and daughter-in-law Audrey were set to welcome their first child — Ember Jean. Fortunately, Ember stayed in her mom’s tummy a little while longer — and wasn’t born until September 10.

When did they get engaged?

Chris popped the question in September 2019. “I’m excited, I’m so surprised, I’m thrilled!” Amy told People at the time. “I never in a million years thought I’d be getting married again, but I also hoped for it! Now that it’s happening, I couldn’t be happier or more excited.”

While sharing details, Chris revealed he picked a very special ring. “I was very nervous!” he admitted. “It had to be a heart-shaped diamond because I knew that’s what Amy wanted.”

When did they get married?

The two wed on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon.

They shared their big moment in front of 146 of their closest family and friends. The stunning nuptials were officiated by Michael Williams and prior to saying “I do,” Amy walked down the aisle to a song called “Heart to Heart,” which was composed by her new husband’s best man, Rick Hinkes.

Has he been married before?

Prior to marrying Amy, Chris had not been married before and has no reported kids of his own.