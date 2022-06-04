Always part of the family! Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff explained to fans why they barely see her sister-in-law Molly Jo Roloff.

The TLC star, 31, participated in a fan Q&A via her Instagram Stories on Friday, June 3, and responded to a fan who asked, “Why do we never see Molly?”

“Because Jo is busy living her best life in Spokompton!!” Tori, 31, wrote alongside a photo from a past Christmas celebration. “We get to see her in a couple weeks though! We miss her and Joel a lot but talk often.”

Since Molly, 28, and her husband, Jacob Joel Silvius, live a private life away from the reality TV world, viewers haven’t seen much of Amy and Matt Roloff’s daughter since she left the series in 2012.

While the Roloffs have not publicly discussed why Molly left the show, Matt, 60, previously hinted that it could have been due to a previous incident she was involved in.

“We had some other scares in the early days when everybody was young,” the Roloff Farms owner explained during an episode of the “First Class Fatherhood” podcast. “We were very protective. Particularly, we were worried about Molly becoming involved in something. When we did the show, we had a number of fans who were overzealous to get to various members of the family that they were fixated on.”

Molly moved away from Oregon to attend Whitworth University in Spokane, Washington, where she met Joel. In August 2017, the couple tied the knot under an oak tree on Roloff Farms.

“She got married! A beautiful wedding, most gorgeous bride and tears lying smiles and a lot of love,” Amy, 57, wrote via Instagram at the time. “Couldn’t be happier for Joel and Molly (my baby girl).”

Since then, the low-key pair have lived in an adorable Washington home, which Molly’s brother Zach Roloff gave fans a glimpse of in April 2019.

“My little sister Molly and her husband Joel bought a house!” he shared on Instagram at the time. “Congratulations to them! We had a great time in Spokane this weekend with them.”

Two years later, Amy also posted photos via Instagram from her visit to her daughter’s home during the 2022 Easter holiday weekend.

“Took a road trip and headed up to the Spokane area to visit with my daughter and her husband,” Amy captioned the post. “Jacob and Isabel, along w/ Mateo did the same. A very nice and fun weekend together. Went for a hike, the park, hanging out, board game, Easter service @sozochurch … and Molly made a delicious vegan Easter dinner. … The weekend flew by. Love my kids and grandkids.”