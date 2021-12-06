And baby makes three! Little People, Big World alum Jacob Roloff‘s wife, Isabel Rock, gave birth to their first child together. The couple welcomed baby No. 1 — a boy! — and they are over the moon about their new addition.

“My wife is a superhero, my son is an angel and all nurses are saints goodnight,” Jacob tweeted during the early hours of Monday, December 6.

Proud grandma Amy Roloff also seemed to confirm the news via Instagram. “I have my Christmas miracles and gifts — two more grandbabies. So much love for my kids/grandkids. Praise the Lord,” the TLC star gushed in a now-deleted post, according to The Sun, seemingly in reference to Jeremy and Audrey Roloff welcoming baby No. 3 in November followed by Jacob and Isabel’s bundle of joy.

Isabel previously hinted that her little boy may arrive early via her Instagram Story on Friday, November 12. “I kept having what I thought were Braxton Hicks the past couple of days but my midwife was like, ‘Mm … sounds like those are the real thing,'” the artist captioned a sideways photo of her baby bump.

“So now we just wait,” she captioned a video of her cradling her bump while standing by the ocean.

Braxton Hicks contractions are “false” labor pains that a birthing person may feel before they are actually in labor, according to WebMD. It’s a sign that the body is getting ready for the real contractions that precede labor and Braxton Hicks contractions are similar to mild menstrual cramps. Many pregnant people feel Braxton Hicks in their third trimester, but some feel them as early as their second trimester.

Isabel was in her 36th week of pregnancy at the time that she felt the contractions, which meant she was well into her third trimester and just four weeks away from her due date. However, it seems Izzy’s contractions were a false alarm.

“Thank you for all the love sent,” she captioned her next Instagram Story post on Saturday, November 13. “It is felt abundantly. [growing heart emoji] [blossom emoji] What a beautiful community we have created here.”

Izzy and Jacob, who wed in September 2019, announced their pregnancy news in July. “Not for you but us: I’m very happy to say … We’re having a son,” the former Little People, Big World star captioned a maternity photo with his wife.

The couple continued to document Isabel’s first pregnancy on social media and shared several updates with fans throughout their journey to parenthood. On November 11, Izzy shared an Instagram Reel showing off the items she had gotten for her baby boy’s nursery and closet. On November 12, she gushed over Jacob in a sweet Instagram caption. “You are already the coolest dad,” she wrote about her husband.

Congrats to the TLC couple on their newest addition!