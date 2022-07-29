Double date night. Little People, Big World alums Audrey Roloff and husband Jeremy Roloff enjoyed a night out with his sister, Molly Silvius (née Roloff), and brother-in-law Joel Silvius.

“Takin Molly and Joel to the new favorite spot tonight!” Audrey, 31, shared via her Instagram Story on Thursday, July 28, over a video of the couples enjoying glasses of wine as they relaxed on the balcony of Amaterra Wines in Portland, Oregon.

Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram

Just hours before their night on the town, Jeremy, 32, revealed that he sustained an injury after a run-in with a bees’ nest.

“I was digging out quarter-inch steel from a metal scrap pile and I scooped up a bees’ nest,” he recalled. “Then, I scrambled to get away, and I fell and got all cut up, and I broke my toe.”

“Also, this is very ironic as I broke my toe/foot when we moved into our first apartment in L.A.,” the mother of three shared over the video of her husband describing the incident.

Jeremy and Audrey – who share daughter Ember, 5, son Bode, 2, and son Radley, 8 months – are gearing up for a big move as In Touch revealed in June that they purchased a new family farm.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do to bring our vision to life, but Jer and I are excited to finally have some space to get our feet dirty (literally) and bring our dreams of using land into reality,” Audrey captioned the couple’s announcement days after news broke.

The couples’ date night was a rare chance for fans to get a glimpse of Matt and Amy Roloff’s daughter, Molly, 28, since the Oregon native left the family’s reality show. She and husband Joel lead a relatively private life, only making occasional appearances on her family’s Instagram accounts, but fans are always curious for an update on Matt and Amy Roloff’s daughter.

“Jo is busy living her best life in Spokompton!!” sister-in-law Tori Roloff responded after a fan asked why they never see Molly during an Instagram Q&A in June.

While the TLC family have never publicly discussed why Molly exited the series, her father, 60, hinted that it had to do with an incident she was involved in, though he remained vague about the details.

“We had some other scares in the early days when everybody was young,” the Roloff Farms owner explained during an episode of the “First Class Fatherhood” podcast. “We were very protective. Particularly, we were worried about Molly becoming involved in something. When we did the show, we had a number of fans who were overzealous to get to various members of the family that they were fixated on.”