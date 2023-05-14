Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff shared a rare photo with her four children, including daughter Molly Roloff, amid the 2023 Mother’s Day celebrations.

“I’m blessed by my four kids who made me a Mom,” the TLC personality, 60, wrote via Instagram as she posed alongside her adult children in a tribute post on Sunday, May 14. “You are my greatest gifts the Lord has blessed me with.”

The mom of four — who shares Molly, 29, Jeremy Roloff, Zach Roloff and Jacob Roloff with her ex-husband, Matt Roloff — went on to share how proud she was of the people they’ve become over the years.

“Always keep your faith in the forefront of your everyday. It will guide you as you journey on your path in life,” she continued in the caption as she tagged all four of her children. “I love you all so much – forever and always.”

Courtesy of Amy Roloff/Instagram

Amy shared the photos nearly four years after Molly decided to step out of the stoplight and stop appearing on the family’s long-running reality TV series. While she never formerly made an announcement that she quit the show, she has not been featured on the TLC series since 2019.

While the Roloff family has kept their lips sealed about the reason why Molly has stepped away from the cameras, the patriarch previously hinted it could’ve been due to a previous incident she was involved in.

​​“We had ​​some other scares in the early days when everybody was young,” the farm owner, 61, explained during an episode of the “First Class Fatherhood” podcast in 2020. “We were very protective. Particularly, we were worried about Molly becoming involved in something. When we did the show, we had a number of fans who were overzealous to get to various members of the family that they were fixated on.”

TLC viewers were first introduced to now-exes Amy and Matt and their four children in March 2006. Since then, all four kids have gotten married, with Molly and brothers Jeremy, 33, and Jacob, 26, each choosing to leave the series. While Jeremy and Jacob remain in the headlines for their respective projects, Molly has opted for a more private life.

Molly moved away from the family’s Oregon farm after marrying her husband, Joel Silvius. The pair met while attending Whitworth University in Spokane, Washington, and later tied the knot under an oak tree on Roloff Farms in August 2017. The couple currently resides in Spokane where she works for Nordstrom as a senior accountant.