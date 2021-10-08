Straight out of a magazine! Former Little People, Big World star Molly Roloff recently bought a house with her husband, Joel Silvius, and it looks too cute.

Though the one-time reality star decided to leave her family’s show a few years back and has kept her life pretty private since, her brother Zach Roloff shared the news with fans. While visiting his sister in Spokane, Washington in April 2019, he couldn’t help but spill the beans on her big purchase so that he and Tori Roloff could help their in-laws celebrate.

“My little sister Molly and her husband Joel bought a house!” he shared on Instagram on April 22. “Congratulations to them! We had a great time in Spokane this weekend with them.” In the post, he showed off two different pictures of the family posing in front of their new digs. In the first, you can get a close-up shot of the front door and the porch. In the second, you can get a better look at how big the house actually is as the Roloff clan stands on the walkway in front.

Though fans haven’t seen Molly in a while, they were excited for the TLC alum. “That’s such great news. … Congratulations!” wrote one at the time. Another added, “OMG, haven’t seen Molly since the wedding pics. They both look so good, and everyone is beaming!!” Of course, Jackson Roloff, didn’t look too happy about things — but considering the fact that Molly putting down roots in Spokane means she probably won’t be moving back to Oregon any time soon, we totally get it.

Overall, though, it looks like Zach, Tori and J enjoyed their Washington adventure. They even got an impromptu concert when Molly and Joel decided to put on a little jam sesh performance for their family. The married couple sounded amazing together, and it was clear that the now mom of two, who welcomed daughter Lilah in November 2019, enjoyed the show. It’s just too bad that the family can’t get together more often, but when they do, we’re glad they share it with the rest of us.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Molly and Joel’s home.