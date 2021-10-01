If you’re a fan of Little People, Big World, then you’re very familiar with Roloff Farms, the massive compound that Matt Roloff and now ex-wife Amy Roloff bought in 1990 and raised their four kids on. But did you know you can actually visit the farm you see on TV and even get a tour from a family member? Here’s everything you need to know if you’re considering a trip to the Roloffs’ home!

Where is Roloff Farms?

Roloff Farms is located in the unincorporated community of Helvetia, Oregon. If that might as well be Oz to you, it’s not really that hard: It’s located about 30 miles west of Portland. If you’re visiting from out of town, you’ll need to fly into Portland Airport and drive just 30 minutes until finding the farm. There are plenty of nearby hotels and Airbnbs featuring gorgeous views and majestic nature. There’s also plenty to do before and after your trip to the farm, from hikes to sightseeing to river cruises.

Courtesy of Roloff Farms/Instagram

When is Roloff Farms open?

Roloff Farms opens to the public for one month out of every year for pumpkin season: Oct. 1 through Oct. 30. So, if you’re looking to visit the farm, it’s open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., but don’t arrive after 4:30 p.m.! The gate will be closed. All you have to do is pull up, park and pay the admission fee. According to Matt, “Reservation and tickets are required” amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But what if I want to visit another time besides October? you may be thinking. Well, you’re in luck! You can book a private tour guided by either Matt, Zach, Amy or Jeremy, where they’ll take you in an all-terrain vehicle to some of the best photo ops on the farm. You might get to see other Little People, Big World cast members, too, if you’re lucky. This amazing experience will cost $300 for up to three people, and then $25 for any extra guests. Totally worth it, if you ask us.

How much do the Roloffs make during pumpkin season?

It’s hard to say exactly how many visitors the Roloffs see each pumpkin season. It was reported that more than 30,000 people visit Roloff Farms annually, and if that’s true, then you can assume a good portion of those visitors come during the fall months. And if that’s the case, then pumpkin season alone could bring in upwards of $150,000.

What is there to do at Roloff Farms?

Roloff Farms is made up of over 100 beautiful acres, and there’s so much to do! When Matt and Amy bought the farm in 1990, they imagined so much more than a place to grow pumpkins. They wanted it to be a “magical place for his children,” and Matt made it just that by building enchanting play areas, like a Western Town with underground tunnels, Molly’s Castle, The Twins’ Swamp Fort, Matt’s Bridge, a Secret Forest and a spooky Tower of Terror. You can see all of these amazing places any time of the year on the private tour!

However, if you go during pumpkin season, there’s even more to do. From a pumpkin patch where you can pick your own gourds to a gift barn, wagon tours, pony rides, a kiddie train, a corn maze, a funhouse and so much more, you and your family will never get bored.

If you can’t get to Roloff Farms, you can still experience a little bit of the magic by grabbing some of the family’s famous Roloff Farms salsa at Roth’s, Fred Meyer or QFC or by buying Matt’s children’s book Little Lucy, Big Race.