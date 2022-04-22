There she is! Molly Roloff largely stays out of the spotlight these days – despite having grown up in front of the cameras on Little People, Big World.

TLC viewers were first introduced to Amy and Matt Roloff and their four children, Jeremy, Zach, Molly and Jacob, in March 2006. Since then, all four children have gotten married, with Molly and brothers Jeremy and Jacob each choosing to leave the series. While Jeremy and wife Audrey Roloff remain in the headlines for their podcast, outside projects and adorable family, Molly and Jacob have opted for a more private life with their growing families.

Courtesy of Amy Roloff/Instagram

Molly moved away from her family’s Oregon farm after marrying her husband, Joel Silvius. The pair met while attending Whitworth University in Spokane, Washington, and tied the knot under an oak tree on Roloff Farms in August 2017. The couple currently reside in Spokane where she works as a senior accountant at the external reporting division of Nordstrom.

Although the famous family has never revealed why Molly stepped away from the cameras, Matt once hinted that it might be due to an incident that occurred.

“We had some other scares in the early days when everybody was young,” he explained during an episode of the “First Class Fatherhood” podcast. “We were very protective. Particularly, we were worried about Molly becoming involved in something. When we did the show, we had a number of fans who were overzealous to get to various members of the family that they were fixated on.”

Unfortunately, since her exit from the family’s TLC reality series, Molly has preferred to keep her own Instagram account private and restricted to friends and family. She has, however, made a few rare sightings on the rest of the Roloff fam’s social media accounts, including a series of photos Amy shared over the Thanksgiving holiday in 2019 showing Molly and Joel getting cozy on the couch.

“Thanksgiving weekend came and went,” the family’s matriarch shared. “Near or far, family and friends, it truly was a time just being thankful for the moment and time I had with those I love.”

Scroll down to see all of Molly Roloff’s rare appearances!