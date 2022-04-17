It’s a family reunion! Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff shared a photo with her rarely seen daughter Molly Silvius (née Roloff) while on an Easter trip with her son Jacob Roloff and his wife Isabel Rock.

“Easter weekend in Spokane,” the A Little Me author, 57, captioned the family selfie on Saturday, April 16. “Nothing better than hanging out with some of my kiddos and grandson and praising the Lord. Hallelujah!”

Courtesy of Amy Roloff/Instagram

The matriarch of the Roloff family, who recently tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Chris Marek, traveled to Washington to spend the holiday with her two lesser-seen children and new grandchild.

In addition to Molly, 28, and her husband Joel Silvius, Amy was joined in the photo by Jacob, 25, Isabel, 25, and their son, 4-month-old Mateo. They all seemed to be enjoying the green scenery and fans were definitely happy to see the TV family reunited. “Amen nothing better than having a great weekend with the kiddos. I know I love those weekend myself,” one person wrote. Another fan wrote, “So good to see you and your kiddos. Happy Easter!”

After Molly left the family’s TLC show and moved away from the farm with her husband, she’s been a rare sighting compared to the rest of her family. While she does have her own Instagram account, she keeps it private and seemingly restricted to family and friends.

Although the famous family has never explained why Molly no longer appears on the show, father Matt Roloff once hinted an incident occurred.

“We had some other scares in the early days when everybody was young,” Matt, 60, explained during an episode of the “First Class Fatherhood” podcast. “We were very protective. Particularly, we were worried about Molly becoming involved in something. When we did the show, we had a number of fans who were overzealous to get to various members of the family that they were fixated on.”

TLC viewers first met now-exes Amy and Matt and their four children, Jeremy, Zachary, Molly, and Jacob back in March 2006. While Molly and Jacob have both chosen to leave the show, Little People, Big World fans can rejoice in the fact that the rest of the family is set to return on season 23 on TLC in May.