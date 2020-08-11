There’s nothing like a visit with family! Little People, Big World alum Jeremy Roloff reunited with little sister Molly Silvius (née Roloff) during a family trip to Spokane, Washington, in early August. On Monday, August 10, Audrey Roloff took to her Instagram Story to reveal they’ve been in the area for a few days, and they even shared some rare family photos with Molly and her husband, Joel Silvius.

“Had the best time hanging with aunt Molly and Uncle Joel this weekend and exploring Spokane!” Audrey, 29, captioned a couple of photos on her feed. “Grateful for long, life-giving days spent outside and warm summer nights accompanied by drinks and the best conversations. We are so blessed by our time with these two and by their hospitality. We are always inspired by their perspectives on things and the way they live so in the moment.”

On her Story, the “Behind the Scenes” podcast host shared even more photos and videos as Molly, 26, and her husband played with niece Ember and nephew Bode. The Roloff kids played with hula hoops and picked flowers in their aunt and uncle’s backyard as Audrey and Jeremy, 30, looked on. It was clear the tots had a blast — and so did the adults.

After Molly left the family’s TLC show and moved away with her husband, she’s been a rare sighting on the rest of the Roloff crew’s social media accounts. Though she has her own Instagram account, she keeps it private and seemingly restricted to friends and family, not fans. When she does pop up in mom Amy Roloff’s photos or during a visit with in-laws Zach and Tori Roloff, LPBW viewers are always glad to get an update on how she’s doing.

Lately, it seems like a lot of the Roloff relatives are making the trek north to see the Silviuses. Little Jackson Roloff had a “morning pump up sesh” with his aunt in June while the family visited Washington State University, where Tori, 29, went to college for a year. Just over a week earlier, Amy, 55, took a road trip to “hang out with her daughter” and gushed they had the “best time.” She even revealed she was already making plans to return soon.

Molly may have moved away from her family, but it looks like she’s still getting plenty of Roloff love.