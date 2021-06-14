‘Little People, Big World’ Stars Tori and Zach Reunite With His Sister Molly in Rare Photos

Together again! Little People, Big World stars Tori and Zach Roloff reunited with his sister, Molly, in rare new photos from their fun-filled weekend.

Molly, 27, was all smiles with husband Joel Silvius while enjoying a “perfect afternoon” with Tori, 30, and Zach, 31, at Stoller Family Estate in Portland, Oregon. The group appeared to have a blast sipping on wine as they spent time outdoors.

Courtesy of Amy Roloff/Instagram

Joel and Molly reside in Spokane, Washington, but they have managed to remain close with their loved ones despite being a long drive away. The lovebirds purchased a home there in April 2019 following their nuptials in August 2017.

Fans are curious if Molly could be returning to film any scenes for LPBW after seeing her recent visits with her reality TV family. Molly and Jacob have not been featured on the popular TLC series for several seasons, similar to Jeremy Roloff and his wife, Audrey, who announced their decision to step away from the show in July 2018.

Matt Roloff shared a sweet photo of his entire brood in April 2021, including kids Molly and Zach, and addressed how happy he was to be in everyone’s company again. “Wait?? What?? My clan all together enjoying the first annual April Sunny Day roloff family farm BBQ,” the TLC personality captioned his post on Instagram.

Instagram(2)

There’s a lot of excitement ahead, especially with Molly’s mom, Amy Roloff, preparing to get married to fiancé Chris Marek. Amy, 56, was last married to Matt, 59, from 1987 to 2016 and they share four children together: Zach, Jeremy, Molly and Jacob.

Amy previously teased that her and Chris’ wedding date is around the corner while picking out her stunning dress at Charlotte’s Weddings bridal shop in December. “What? I guess this is really happening. I’m over the moon with love for Chris and [me]. Here’s to an exciting 2021 — full of faith, love, hope,” the bride-to-be gushed before sharing another big update about her nuptials.

Amy has since hinted their wedding date will be around August or September, so it won’t be long until the Roloffs gather to watch her say “I do!”