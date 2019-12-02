There she is! Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff shared a rare photo of her daughter, Molly, getting pretty cozy with her husband, Joel Silvius, in one of the shots she posted as part of a series of pictures on Instagram on December 1.

“Thanksgiving weekend came and went,” Amy, 55, captioned the post along with several leaf-themed emojis. “What a special time it was to spend with some of my kids and Chris [Marek] when he was able to come over on Saturday. I was reminded how blessed and thankful I am and every day.”

She continued, “Jeremy, Audrey and Ember spent Thanksgiving with Audrey’s family in Bend. Near or far, family and friends, it truly was a time just being thankful for the moment and time I had with those I love. From abundant food, to watching movies, conversations, nap, family walk, shopping, seeing my house, reading, wine, coffee, deserts, sleeping in a little … made the weekend memorable.”

Courtesy of Amy Roloff/Instagram

In addition to Molly, 26, and her husband, the photos included Amy’s son, Zach Roloff, his wife, Tori, and their two kids — Jackson and Lilah — along with her son Jacob Roloff and his wife, Isabel Rock. Amy’s fiancé, Chris, also showed up in one of the group shots. They all seemed to be enjoying the holiday together in the photos and having an awesome time, but it was the photos of Molly and her spouse that really caught the eye of fans! “Awwww Molly !!!” one person wrote. Another fan commented, “Love all the photos you shared. Just makes me miss seeing Molly on the show. ❤️”

“I’m reminded again, as well, there’s always something to be thankful for every day,” Amy added in her caption. “I hope y’all all had a wonderful and safe Thanksgiving holiday. And I’m thankful for you as well. Are you ready for Christmas? Well, it’s beginning to look (and feel) a lot like Christmas, everywhere I go🎄🎁😊🎁🎄.” Her daughter-in-law Izzy commented on the post, “Yesss these are all so good 😂❤️.”

Molly is no longer on Little People, Big World, but not because of any negative feelings toward her family. The former reality star decided to settle in Spokane with her new hubby after college, and it seems like it’s just harder for her to get together with Amy and the others since she’s a little further away. That probably makes the times they can get together all the more special.