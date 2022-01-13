No show, no problem! Molly Roloff‘s income is impressive despite no longer being on Little People, Big World. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the TLC alum is worth an estimated $700,000.

As of 2022, Molly is living in Spokane, Washington with her husband Joel Silvius. Her LinkedIn states she’s currently a Senior Accountant – External Reporting at Nordstrom. She studied accounting at Whitworth University.

Although the Roloffs have never explained why Molly no longer appears on the family’s hit show, dad Matt Roloff once hinted an incident occurred.

“We had some other scares in the early days when everybody was young,” Matt said during an episode of the “First Class Fatherhood” podcast. “We were very protective. Particularly, we were worried about Molly becoming involved in something. When we did the show, we had a number of fans who were overzealous to get to various members of the family that they were fixated on.”

In December 2020, Jacob Roloff came forward with allegations of sexual abuse against a producer of the show.

During the podcast, Matt said he was proud of his son for coming forward. “We, as a family, found out just two days — two or three days — before that [Instagram post],” he explained. “Jacob sent out a text to the family, a group text. And it was hard. It was a heartbreaking revelation. It caught us all by surprise. We had no idea.”

Matt went on to explain that Jacob’s incident “didn’t happen on the farm” but it was still devastating. “It’s one of those things where you think you’ve graced your family and prepared your kids for things like that.”

While Molly will occasionally make appearances on LPBW, Jacob has stepped away from the series altogether. Despite living far away from Roloff Farms, however, Molly and her husband visit her family often. Most recently, Amy Roloff shared a sweet photo with her daughter, son-in-law and husband Chris Marek.

“When my daughter and husband come to town, I always have a good time,” the proud mom gushed via her Instagram Story on January 3. “We just hung out together, and it was simply perfect.”