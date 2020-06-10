Amy Roloff’s Photos of Molly and Joel Have Us Perplexed, Plus Tori Returns to Social Media and More

Quarantine is getting the best of us. Amy Roloff visited her daughter Molly and her son-in-law Joel Silvius in Spokane, Washington, during the last weekend in May and shared new photos from her trip on June 8. It’s rare we see the Little People, Big World star’s daughter and her husband on social media, and the 55-year-old treated us to an abundance of photos. However, we’re a bit perplexed by Joel’s facial hair in the snaps.

In some pics his mustache is full and dark, while in others it appears he may have shaved it off entirely. Yet, if you look closely, it could be that it’s just blonde in the light? One thing’s for sure, we’ve been stuck at home for far too long if we’re feeling this invested in Joel’s ‘stache.

In other LPBW news, Tori Roloff has returned to social media after nearly two weeks of relative silence — and she came back bearing free coffee for her followers! She’s also been providing plenty of adorable Jackson and Lilah content, even captioning a sweet video of her youngest with, “She missed you guys.” We’ve got all this and more in our latest “Roloff Report.” Check it out in the video above.