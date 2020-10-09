Feeling flustered! Miranda Lambert admitted she didn’t get much done while working with shirtless husband Brendan McLoughlin.

“Make hay while the sun shines y’all!” the country music star, 36, captioned a slew of photos. “Thanks @t_man_photo and Jerry for gettin’ the ponies all fed for the winter. #haygirlhay #shirtlessfarmhusband #yourewelcome💙 #farmfresh #johndeeregreen #hayday“

In the comments, one fan wrote, “Yeah … How’d you get ANY hay loaded with ‘that’ around??” to which she responded, “I mostly didn’t,” with a laughing emoji. In a separate comment, someone else wrote, “Wow, I can watch that dude throw hay bales all dayyyyy,” which Miranda agreed with. “Me too, girl, me too.”

Miranda shocked fans in February 2019 when she announced she had tied the knot to the former New York City police officer, 28. At the time, no one even knew she was dating someone. Previously, the “Little Red Wagon” artist was married to fellow country crooner Blake Shelton. The two began dating back in 2006, got engaged in 2010 and married the following year in a rustic-chic ceremony.

These days, however, it seems the Pistol Annies member is happier than ever. A source told In Touch exclusively Brendan is a “much better match” than her ex-husband. “Miranda doesn’t have many regrets,” continued the insider about the “Automatic” singer. “But now, she’s with the love of her life, looks back and thinks to herself, ‘What was I doing with Blake?'”

Ed Rode/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

In July, Miranda opened about marital bliss amid the coronavirus outbreak. “We’re pretty much newlyweds since we’ve only been married a year and a half, but we’ve already survived a pandemic, so I think we’re golden,” she said on Taste of Country Nights on July 22. “He loves to clean, and I knew that but it has really come in handy … The whole routine: make a meal, clean it up, make a meal, clean it up. We’ve had fun.”

The lovebirds are also hoping to start a family soon. They’re “eager,” a separate source exclusively told In Touch, revealing that they are actively “trying” to conceive. The “Little Red Wagon” songstress absolutely adores spending time with his Brendan’s son, Landon, whom he shares with former girlfriend Kaihla Rettinger. She has “baby fever,” the insider divulged.

Keep being cute, you too!