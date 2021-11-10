It’s been quite a whirlwind romance for Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin! Nobody knew Miranda was even dating someone when she surprised fans with a wedding announcement.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day, I wanted to share some news,” the country singer wrote in her Instagram post on February 16, 2019. “I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for … me. #theone.”

Previously, the “Little Red Wagon” singer was married to fellow country music star Blake Shelton. The two began dating back in 2006, got engaged in 2010 and married the following year in a rustic-chic ceremony.

After their divorce, Miranda opened up about their breakup in an interview with Health. “When everyone’s worried about your personal life, it makes you feel like, ‘Well, if you could just spend some of that time talking about my actual art, that would be great!'” the blonde babe told the outlet in November 2019. “But I guess I asked for it, getting into this business. I’m never gonna get used to the public eye in that way.” Blake has since moved on with No Doubt alum Gwen Stefani, whom Blake started dating in 2015, proposed to in October 2020 and married in July 2021.

These days, it seems like her split from Blake is just a thing of the past but their relationship seems to be amicable. “Miranda and Blake aren’t burning up the phone lines just yet but her recent comments about writing together have definitely shifted things,” an insider told In Touch about her March 2021 interview on Apple Music’s Essentials Radio in which she gave her ex a shout-out over a sweet songwriting memory. “Blake thought it was a nice gesture.”

Now, the stepmom to Brendon’s son, Landon, is ready for kids of her own. A source told In Touch exclusively in May 2020 that Miranda is “eager to start a family” with her hubby, and they are actively “trying” to conceive. She has “baby fever,” the insider claimed. “Brendan and Miranda don’t see the point in waiting around to have children,” the source added. “With everyone being on lockdown, the timing couldn’t be better.”

So, how did Miranda and Brendon’s love story begin? Scroll through the gallery below for details on their relationship.