Hubba, hubba, hubby! Country star Miranda Lambert took to Instagram to share a sexy video clip of her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, as he showed off his abs while cooked for dinner for her shirtless in the couple’s kitchen.

“Happy 2020 y’all! This is our last Friday night off for a bit! Starting rehearsals for the #Wildcard tour with @codyjohnson and @lancomusic. Kicking off on 1/16 in Tupelo, Mississippi! See y’all out there!” Miranda, 36, wrote as she promoted her upcoming tour. “House husband shirtless promo volume 4. #sweetchildofmine #nocougarjokesplease😂 #wildcard #wildcardtour (P.S.Wwho looks like this after holidays in Texas? We ate a $–t ton of Tex Mex. WTH?)”

To be fair, the “Tin Man” singer’s “house husband” did look pretty ripped. The former NYPD officer’s biceps and abs were on full display as he sang along to Guns N’ Roses’ 1987 hit song, “Sweet Child O’ Mine.” It looked like Brendan, 29, was removing ground meat from a pan on their stove into a Pyrex casserole dish when Miranda snuck up on him while recording on her smartphone camera. When Brendan turned around, he quickly realized his wife was capturing him on video and he laughed.

Fans flooded the comments to gush over Miranda’s hot, younger man. “Hey, Miranda it’s OK they have always said that older women make beautiful lovers so you keep going, girl! #ranfanforlife #copswives,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “Love the video, the kitchen & the man cooking is fine too! So happy for you!”

The couple has been married since February 2019, and this isn’t the first time Miranda has used Brendan’s good looks to help her promote her music career. In July 2019, Miranda snuck up on her hubby while he was doing laundry — and she used his washboard abs to promote her single, “It All Comes Out In The Wash.” In August, the blonded beauty reminded her fans about her 2019 CMA Fest performance with a video of her man wearing a tank top as he fried chicken on an outdoor grill. “‘I’m sweet tea sippin’ on the front porch sittin’ while my hubby fries chicken and I’m pickin’ these straaangs,'” she quoted the lyrics from her song “Locomotive.” It seems like Miranda and Brendan are still in that newlywed phase!