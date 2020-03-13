A fresh start for the couple. Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, are cherishing the time they can now spend together following his retirement from the New York City Police Department.

“[Miranda] and [Brendan] are in bliss right now and have been for a while,” an insider close to the dynamic duo tells Us Weekly. “Brendan has been living with Miranda for several months now, so his retiring is more of a formality.”

Since his departure from the NYPD, the Staten Island native has “been working” with his wife’s security team, and this new arrangement is working out fabulously for them. “They both love that he doesn’t have to go back to New York for his career,” says the source.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Just last month, one onlooker told Fox News they saw Brendan, 29, monitoring the lines and checking bags at the “Little Red Wagon” singer’s concert in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He’s also reportedly been helping out during her Wildcard tour meet and greets.

Brendan’s retirement was revealed in February, seven months after he took a leave of absence from the NYPD. Now that his schedule has freed up a bit, the performer, 36, is considering expanding her family, a source told In Touch exclusively.

“With Brendan retired, the timing couldn’t be more perfect,” the insider shared. “I’d definitely say that Miranda playing stepmom to Brendan’s son has given her a bout of baby fever. Brendan thinks she’s a total natural, too!”

The songstress has seen the way her beau cares for his young son, Landon, and she knows he would be a great father to their own children too.

In January, the lovebirds celebrated their first anniversary and she took to Instagram with a sentimental message. “I’m so happy to walk through this life with you,” she captioned the breathtaking snap from their nuptials. “Thank you, Brendan, for making me the proudest wife and stepmom. You are the reason for all my new smile lines. I love you. #MrsMcLoughlin.”

Miranda and Brendan first crossed paths in November 2018, when she was performing with the Pistol Annies while appearing on Good Morning America.

The rest is history!