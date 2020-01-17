All loved up! Miranda Lambert’s husband, Brendan McLoughlin, gave her a kiss on the cheek after she revealed she would be honoring first responders on her Wildcard tour. “Hey, y’all. It’s Miranda and Brendan. He says, ‘Hi.’ We are in Tupelo, Mississippi, kicking off the Wildcard tour with Cody Johnson and Lanco, and we are doing something really cool on this tour that I want to tell you all about,” the 36-year-old began in the video clip posted on Thursday, January 16. “Last November, when we were releasing Wildcard, we stopped by Nash FM to see Kelly Ford, and she is doing this thing where every Friday she nominates a first responder to be honored, and I got to nominate Brendan that day from the NYPD, and it really inspired me.”

“So, on this whole tour, we are going to work with radio stations in different cities and hopefully have you guys nominate somebody who really needs recognition for all their hard work,” she added. “I mean, these brave men and women are keeping our lives safe every day. I am a cop’s kid, I am now married to a cop, firemen are in my family, so I really appreciate everything everybody does, and I want to meet these people on the road. They get two meet and greets and two tickets, so check out the website and check out the links in my bio for more info, and I can’t wait to see y’all on the road.”

Courtesy of Miranda Lambert/Instagram

Of course, fans flooded the comments section with sweet notes about her grand gesture. One person wrote, “I love that you are doing this!! Men and women put their lives on the line every day. They deserve all the appreciation!!” while another echoed, “You two are so adorable.” A third person chimed in, writing, “I’m so proud of you, Miranda. That warms my heart.”

The “Little Red Wagon” crooner and the NYPD cop, 28, secretly got married in February 2019 — after they met on Good Morning America in November 2018 — and since then, they have been inseparable. The country star frequently shares photos of their adventures on Instagram — from jetting to Hawaii or California, they are always on the go.

Ultimately, the duo relishes their time down south. “He loves Tennessee and wouldn’t move back to New York because he’s so happy there,” a source exclusively told In Touch. “He loves the Tennessee lifestyle.”

The Grammy winner is not also not afraid to show off her man’s rocking body while they are home. In January, Miranda shared a video clip of Brendan whipping up something in the kitchen — shirtless. “Happy 2020, y’all! This is our last Friday night off for a bit! Starting rehearsals for the #Wildcard tour with @codyjohnson and @lancomusic. Kicking off on 1/16 in Tupelo, Mississippi! See y’all out there!” she wrote at the time. “House husband shirtless promo volume 4. #SweetChildofMine #NoCougarJokesPlease #WildCard #WildCardTour. (P.S. Who looks like this after holidays in Texas? We ate a s—t ton of Tex Mex. WTH?)”

Courtesy of Miranda Lambert/Instagram

Clearly, Miranda just wants what is best for her man. Too cute!