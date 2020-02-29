Moving on. Miranda Lambert‘s husband, Brendan McLoughlin, is closing a chapter after retiring from his role as a police officer with the NYPD.

“His current duty status is retired,” Sergeant Jessica McRorie, an NYPD DCPI spokesperson, told Fox News. The 29-year-old left the police force earlier this month.

The news comes seven months after the Staten Island native took a leave of absence from the NYPD. “Police Officer Brendan McLoughlin is on an authorized leave of absence,” the New York Police Department’s Public Information Office told Radar Online at the time. While NYPD officials are not allowed to report why he decided to leave for legal reasons, the department said members usually take leaves “for various reasons, many of which are personal in nature.”

But Brendan isn’t just going to be a “house husband.” Eyewitnesses revealed to Fox News that he has a new job as a member of Miranda’s security team. He has been seen keeping busy while working as security for her meet and greets during her Wildcard tour. One witness said they saw Brendan monitoring the lines of fans and checking bags at the “Little Red Wagon” singer’s concert at the BOK Center in Tusla, Oklahoma on February 7.

The country star has often joked about Brendan being a homemaker in the months since he took leave from the NYPD. On January 4, she shared a cute video clip of her hubby showing off his abs while cooking shirtless in their kitchen. “Happy 2020 y’all! This is our last Friday night off for a bit! Starting rehearsals for the #Wildcard tour with @codyjohnson and @lancomusic kicking off on [January 16] in Tupelo [Mississippi]! See y’all out there! House husband shirtless promo volume 4,” she wrote in the caption.

Miranda and Brendan tied the knot on January 26, 2019, but she didn’t announce their marriage until Valentine’s Day that year. The “Tin Man” singer commemorated their one-year wedding anniversary with a sweet tribute. “[One] year ❤️. I’m so happy to walk through this life with you,” she captioned a rare photo of her and her husband on their wedding day. “Thank you, Brendan, for making me the proudest wife and stepmom. You are the reason for all my new smile lines. I love you. #MrsMcLoughlin.”