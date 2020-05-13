Ready to expand their brood! Miranda Lambert is “eager to start a family of her own” with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, a source tells In Touch exclusively, revealing they are actively “trying” to conceive. The “Little Red Wagon” songstress absolutely adores spending time with his son, Landon, and it’s given her “baby fever!”

“Brendan and Miranda don’t see the point in waiting around to have children. With everyone being on lockdown, the timing couldn’t be better!” the insider tells In Touch.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The performer, 36, and her beau, 28, are on the “same page” about growing their family, the source adds. Brendan is “thrilled” she’s developed such a strong bond with his little boy and he knows she would be an incredible mom to their own bundle of joy.

“Miranda’s such a caring, nurturing loving person, and that side of her personality really shines through when she’s with Landon,” the source explains. She enjoys singing to him and Landon is now at an age “where he tries to sing along with her!” The blonde beauty has even purchased him a kid’s keyboard so he can practice playing the piano at home.

As of now, the songwriter and her hubby are planning to stay in Nashville for the time being. This update comes after Brendan stepped down from his position with the New York Police Department in February, marking a new chapter in their lives together.

Courtesy of Miranda Lambert/Instagram

“It’s been a busy few years for Miranda so she’s enjoying spending quality time with Brendan out of the spotlight,” the insider tells In Touch. “She used to be a real party girl, but these days she prefers leading a more low-key life in the countryside with loved ones.”

Miranda and Brendan exchanged their vows back in January 2019 after only three months of dating. A few weeks later, she revealed they wed in an announcement to her fans. “In honor of Valentine’s Day, I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” she wrote. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for … Me.”

They’re living in wedded bliss!