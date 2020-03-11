She’s ready to be a mommy! Miranda Lambert has “baby fever” after spending time with husband Brendan McLoughlin’s son, Landon, an insider exclusively tells In Touch. The singer has been helping out a lot with her stepchild now that her man has retired and is spending more time at home, and it’s starting to give her ideas. According to the source, the star and her man are “already trying” to have a baby of their own.

“Now that Brendan’s retired, the timing couldn’t be more perfect,” the insider shared. “I’d definitely say that Miranda playing stepmom to Brendan’s son has given her a bout of baby fever. Brendan thinks she’s a total natural, too!”

Back in July 2019, the former police officer took a leave of absence from the force. In February 2020, news broke that Brendan, 28, stepped down from his position with the New York Police Department. “His current duty status is retired,” Sergeant Jessica McRorie, an NYPD DCPI spokesperson, told Fox News at the end of the month.

It seems like the married couple has been pretty much glued at the hip — he’s supported her at all kinds of events — but now they’ll have even more time to spend together as a family of three. Miranda, 36, is also really enjoying her time with Landon, 16 months. While talking to Extra in June 2019, the singer gushed over the little boy.

“My stepson is amazing,” she said. “I’m loving that whole phase, and I’ve raised a million dogs, so I feel like I’ve got that part of my womanly/motherly thing full, so this is a whole new journey. It’s great.” At the time, the pair was splitting their time between taking care of Brendan’s son, their “adorable little nugget” in New York, and raising Miranda’s farm full of animals in Nashville, Tennessee.

As of July 2019, however, the couple seemed to be living full-time in the south. “[Brendan] loves the Tennessee lifestyle,” an insider told In Touch at the time. “He loves Tennessee and wouldn’t move back to New York because he’s so happy there. … His friends are understanding but joke with him about how he ‘left them’ for her because he doesn’t come home often to see them. He’s clearly torn between his New York friends and his Tennessee lifestyle.”

It sounds like Brendan is about to be putting down even more roots in Nashville. Maybe next time his friends and family can come visit the farm!