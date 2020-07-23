In it for the long haul! Miranda Lambert gushed over her marriage to husband Brendan McLoughlin on the latest episode of Taste of Country Nights. “We’re pretty much newlyweds since we’ve only been married a year and a half, but we’ve already survived a pandemic so I think we’re golden,” she said on Wednesday, July 22.

“He loves to clean, and I knew that but it has really come in handy,” the country star shared, explaining details of their life in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. “The whole routine: make a meal, clean it up, make a meal, clean it up. We’ve had fun.”

In the throes of the global pandemic, the happy couple embarked on a road trip around the country. “We went through Pigeon Forge, up through Virginia, which is so beautiful, and stopped in Pennsylvania at a really cool KOA in Hershey,” she revealed. “And then we went on to see family and my stepson and camped our way back down but went a different route.”

Although Miranda has toured around the world, she explained she never actually got to explore the many cities she’s been to. “I travel for a living, but I don’t see much,” she said, explaining roading tripping is “the way to actually experience things.”

It sounds like Miranda has been loving life on the road with the former NYPD officer. The pair tied the knot in January 2019 after only three months of dating. She shared the exciting news with her fans just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Since then, they have been enjoying married life, but the songstress is “eager to start a family of her own” a source exclusively told In Touch in May. According to the insider, Miranda and Brendan, who is already father to son Landon, are actively “trying” to conceive. “Brendan and Miranda don’t see the point in waiting around to have children. With everyone being on lockdown, the timing couldn’t be better!”

While they are on the “same page” when it comes to growing their family, Brendan is “thrilled” Miranda has developed such a strong bond with his son. “Miranda’s such a caring, nurturing loving person, and that side of her personality really shines through when she’s with Landon.”

It seems like their road trip was the perfect time to try for baby No.1.