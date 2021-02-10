Not-so-cryptic message. Larsa Pippen seemingly reacted after her boyfriend, Malik Beasley, was sentenced to jail time following his 2020 arrest.

“The past is the past and has nothing to do with you. It has nothing to do with right now. Do not let anything from your past inhibit you in this present moment,” the quote shared via her Instagram Story on February 9 read. “Start over. Start fresh. Each day. Each hour, if it serves you. Heck, each minute. Just get going.”

Courtesy of Larsa Pippen/Instagram

The post comes on the same day the Minnesota Timberwolves star, 24, was sentenced to 120 days in jail. In December, he pleaded guilty to one felony count of threats of violence for pointing a firearm at a family who had mistakenly pulled up to his rental home in their car.

Beasley received three years’ probation, during which time he’s not allowed to use alcohol or illicit drugs, and he has been banned permanently from having firearms. He will also enter an anger-management program. His attorney, Steven Haney, said the NBA star can serve his time after the season.

Beasley and his now-estranged wife, Montana Yao, were both facing fifth-degree drug possession charges stemming from the September 29 arrest, when police found marijuana at his home, but those charges were dropped as part of his plea deal, according to ESPN.

Haney told the outlet that Beasley’s felony charge could be reduced to a misdemeanor at the end of his probation. There’s also a chance that Beasley could spend his sentence between work release and home detention. For now, though, he’s expected to serve his time at a facility known as “The Workhouse” at Hennepin County (Minnesota) Adult Corrections Facility.

On September 26, a couple and their 13-year-old child were viewing homes when they inadvertently pulled up to a roped-off property being rented by Beasley. A man matching Beasley’s description then allegedly tapped a gun against their car window and told them to get off his property. As they drove away, the couple claimed they could see Beasley pointing his gun at them. The couple called 9-1-1.

Police arrived at Beasley’s rental, where they found 1.8 pounds of marijuana, a 12-gauge shotgun, a handgun and an automatic rifle, which matched the description of the one he allegedly pointed at the family as they drove away.

Yao claimed all the marijuana was hers, adding that she purchased it from a medical marijuana distributor. However, according to police, she was unable to name the location.

The model — who shares son Makai Joseph, 23 months, with the shooting guard — filed for divorce after Beasley was spotted with the Real Housewives of Miami alum, 46.

Despite backlash, including from Larsa’s own son, Scotty Pippen Jr., the pair have been flaunting their romance all over social media.

“Maybe spend more time loving and less hating!” Larsa shared via Instagram amid criticism. “It’s not changing my life, but it might change yours.”