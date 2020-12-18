Brace yourselves … the tea is piping hot! Benito Skinner, a.k.a. Benny Drama, released a Christmas-themed sketch impersonating the Kardashians. While the comedian no doubt nailed his version of the famous family, it was actually Benny’s rendition of ex Kardashian-Jenner BFF Larsa Pippen that’s gaining recognition — especially from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars themselves.

In the video posted on Friday, December 18, Benny, 25, created a mock episode of KUWTK wherein the A-list bunch decided to take a vacation with “60 of their closest friends” for the holidays. “Hey, Kim, is this all-inclusive? I forgot my wallet,” the Larsa character said. “Larsa … you aren’t coming,” Kim Kardashian‘s character replied.

Later in the sketch, someone wearing a Grinch costume rings the doorbell. “Thanks for the invite, girls. F–king Rob is here!” Larsa’s character quipped, referring to Rob Kardashian. “Larsa, how did you even get here?” Kris Jenner‘s character asks. “Blac Chyna drove me up in her G-Wagon,” Larsa’s character answered. “She sends her love.”

Despite all of the shade, the Kardashians clearly enjoyed Benny’s video. “OMG dying,” Kris, 65, commented on his Instagram post. “Crying!!!!!! Screaming!!!” Khloé Kardashian added, along with several crown emojis. For Kourtney Kardashian‘s part, she commented four crying emojis, one laughing cat emoji and tagged TikTok star Addison Rae, who Benny also poked fun at.

As it stands, Larsa, 46, has yet to put in her two cents. However, that’s not to say she has an issue opening up about her strained relationship with the Kardashians. In November, the former Real Housewives of Miami star broke her silence on rumors that she hooked up with Khloé’s off-again, on-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson while he and the Good American founder, 35, were together.

“I’m the most honest person in the world. Trust me, I would never lie about something like that,” Larsa told Dax Holt and Adam Glyn during an episode of their “Hollywood Raw” podcast. “I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé … before Khloé or any of them knew he existed.”

The mother of four went on to recall how she “introduced” the professional basketball player, 29, to the Kar-Jenners. “I was seeing him. I had him come to L.A. I brought him to a party Kim had. Then a week later, or 10 days later he started seeing Khloé,” Larsa claimed.

“Which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever. I’m the type of person [who] doesn’t chase what’s not for me. I will never chase a man,” she assured. “I will never put a leash on a man. I don’t do that. I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I’m great by myself.”