Trying to say something, Larsa Pippen? The Real Housewives of Miami alum shared a cryptic video of herself lip-synching some lyrics that could be tied to her feelings surrounding the alleged Malik Beasley cheating scandal.

“When you’re bored AF,” the 46-year-old wrote on an Instagram video with Calvin Harris and The Weeknd‘s song, “Over This,” playing in the background. She lip-synched the lyrics: “I need you to know that / We ain’t never gonna go back / This time, it got so bad / It’s best for me / It’s best for you / I need you to know that.”

Instagram

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shocked fans when she and the NBA star, 24, were photographed holding hands during a night out in Miami, where Larsa has a family home with her sons Scotty, Preston, Justin and daughter Sophia. The photos were, unsurprisingly, shocking to the athlete’s wife, Montana Yao, with whom Beasley shares his 21-month-old son Makai.

“I’ve always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down,” the model, 23, wrote about the scandalous images on December 1. “The truth always comes out one way or another … Wow … I don’t even know this man … this is wild y’all, I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all.”

The Minnesota Timberwolves player and his wife started dating in 2018. It is unclear when the pair tied the knot, but they welcomed their son in March 2019. According to E! News, the Instagram influencer, who has 142,000 followers, filed for divorce from Beasley “the day she saw the photos” of him and the reality star.

According to Page Six, the mother of one revealed things are moving quickly amid the end of her relationship with the basketball player.

“Things have been pretty rough, I’m not going to [lie],” Yao wrote on Instagram last week. “We were told to leave our family home 10 days ago and just like you all, I’m pretty confused. There has been no private or public addressing of the situation nor any type of apology.”

On Beasley’s part, he still seems head over heels for the former Bravo star. On December 12, Larsa posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, “What makes you happiest?” Her new flame replied, “[You]” with a heart emoji.