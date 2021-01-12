Dropping hints? Larsa Pippen didn’t hold back during an Instagram Q&A with fans about her plans for the future. “Would you marry again and would you have more kids?” one follower asked the longtime reality TV personality on Monday, January 11.

“Ya, I would,” Larsa, 46, replied. In recent months, the mother of four, who shares children Scotty, Preston, Justin and Sophia with estranged husband Scottie Pippen, sparked a romance with Malik Beasley.

Courtesy of Larsa Pippen/Instagram

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians guest star and the Minnesota Timberwolves point guard, 24, first fueled dating rumors in early December after photos surfaced of the pair holding hands in Miami on November 23. While Larsa and Scottie, 55, have been separated since October 2016, Malik’s wife, Montana Yao, with whom he shares 22-month-old son Makai, was apparently blindsided.

After seeing the PDA-packed photos, Montana filed for divorce on December 8, In Touch can confirm. “Montana never cheated, and it’s not in her character. She’s not dating anybody. She’s a family person. She’s focusing on taking care of her son with her parents. They are quarantining together. Her son is her first priority,” a source told E! News on December 3.

Days later, Montana claimed Malik kicked her out of their family home. “Hey y’all, I just wanted to say THANK YOU so much for your tremendous love and support during this time. Things have been pretty rough, I’m not going to lie,” the 23-year-old model wrote on Instagram on December 9. “We were told to leave our family home 10 days ago, and just like you all, I’m pretty confused. There has been no private or public addressing of the situation, nor any type of apology. I’m not the type to disclose too much information, but I definitely will if or when I feel it is appropriate.”

Since then, Larsa and Malik appear to be going strong. The couple even posed together for a holiday photo on December 21. The Real Housewives of Miami alum and the professional athlete were all smiles while standing in front of a Christmas tree in Minnesota. “Larsa is already head over heels for Malik,” an insider told Us Weekly on December 24. “She’s in all the way and sees a future with him.”