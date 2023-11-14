kim zolciak adds biermann to instagram amid kroy divorce

Kim Zolciak continued to leave fans confused about the status of her relationship with Kroy Biermann when she added his last name back to her Instagram profile on Monday, November 13. The change came after Kroy’s second divorce filing in August, which was followed by various sightings of the estranged couple spending time together.

In addition to making her profile name Kim Zolciak-Biermann, the Don’t Be Tardy star, 45, also changed her social media handle from @kimzolciak to @kimzbiermann. Kim had previously gotten rid of the “Biermann” on her Instagram in June amid her ups and downs with Kroy, 38. She has not addressed the decision to add her married name back.

@KimZBiermann/Instagram

Kroy filed for divorce from the Bravo star in May, but the paperwork was dismissed shortly afterward. Although the duo appeared to be trying to work things out, Kroy filed new divorce documents in August. This time, he asked for sole legal and physical custody of his and Kim’s four minor children: KJ, 12, Kash, 11, Kaia and Kane, 9. Kim is also mom to daughters Brielle Biermann, 26, and Ariana Biermann, 22, whom Kroy previously adopted.

In September, Kim asked for the divorce to be dismissed. She shut down her estranged husband’s claim that the marriage was “irretrievably broken,” insisting that they were still sleeping together and living in the same house. However, Kroy stood by his divorce filing and said he did not want to reconcile.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed her own paperwork in October. She requested primary physical custody and joint legal custody of the four minor children. However, just days later, she had Kroy accompany her to Los Angeles for vaginal rejuvenation surgery. He was by her side as she recovered from the procedure.

The two continued to confuse fans when they seemingly celebrated their wedding anniversary on November 11. Kim shared videos on her Instagram Story of a romantic dinner with Kroy. Although they didn’t reference the occasion, fans were quick to note the date of their night out as 12 years after they got married on November 11, 2011.

Amid their marriage woes, Kim and Kroy have put on a united front to deal with financial issues they’ve been facing. In October, they listed their Georgia mansion, which was previously in foreclosure, for $6 million. They also filed paperwork together to detail the ways they would be impacted if the home went into foreclosure again.