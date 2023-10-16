It seems Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann and estranged husband Kroy Biermann are moving forward with their divorce as the pair have listed their Alpharetta, Georgia, mansion for sale, In Touch can confirm.

The former couple’s estate features seven bedrooms and nine and a half bathrooms and sits on nearly two acres outside of Atlanta. According to the listing, viewed by In Touch, “no detail was overlooked during the building and customization of this home.”

“The gourmet chef’s kitchen boasts an oversized island with seating and triple edged countertops, high-end Sub-Zero/Wolf appliances, custom cabinetry, and a light filled beautiful circular casual dining area,” the listing states. The entertaining extends to the outdoor area with a pool, full bar and outdoor kitchen.

The Don’t Be Tardy alum’s closet is every woman’s dream with two stories worth of storage with custom built-ins and a center island. The home is also equipped with a full bar, a 500-bottle walk-in wine cellar, a billiard room, an arcade, a home theater, a gym with a massage room and a private salon.

The news of their impending move comes one month after the former NFL player, 38, filed legal docs claiming he and his estranged wife were “financially destitute.” The pair’s monetary issues were a result of Kim’s “reckless spending habits and love for online gambling,” Kroy alleged in paperwork filed on September 18 in Fulton County Superior Court and viewed by In Touch.

Kroy went on to detail their financial woes, which included an IRS lien for $1.1 million on their aforementioned estate and a lawsuit from BMW, stating that he owes the luxury car company $400,000 in unpaid car notes. He asked the court for permission to sell their mansion, claiming it was “the only asset the parties have … and they are facing foreclosure on the home for a second time.”

The home was scheduled to be sold at auction to “the highest bidder for cash” in March 2023, but the pair made a last-minute deal to keep the house.

The reality star, 45, and her estranged husband – who share children KJ, Kash and twins Kane and Kaia – both filed for divorce within one day of each other in May. While they both stated that their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” Kroy was seeking “temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody” of their minor children. Two months later, Kim filed to dismiss “her complaint for divorce without prejudice.”

While it appeared that Kim and Kroy were working on reconciling their marriage, Kroy filed for divorce a second time on August 24, again claiming their relationship was “irretrievably broken.”