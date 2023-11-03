They’re hoping buyers won’t be tardy! Amid a nasty divorce and financial issues, former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak and retired NFL player Kroy Biermann put their home on the market just one month before its scheduled foreclosure.

The pair, who still live under the same roof but are relegated to separate court-designated areas, bought the golf course-adjacent Milton, Georgia, property for just $880,000 in 2012, so they could end up with a big profit — and a lot more to fight about.