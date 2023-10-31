Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are putting aside their differences in order to prevent their Alpharetta, Georgia, mansion from going into foreclosure.

Both Kim, 45, and Kroy, 38, filed affidavits on October 26, explaining different ways that the foreclosure would negatively impact their family, according to Us Weekly. The estranged couple put the property on the market earlier this month after it previously went into foreclosure in February.

“The consequences of losing this equity would be devastating for my family, including myself, my ex-spouse, Kim, and our four minor children,” Kroy wrote in his affidavit. “We would be left homeless, without financial resources and unable to address the debts accumulated during our marriage. Among these debts are the Truist mortgage, a Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) on the property and an IRS lien.”

The retired athlete added that they “worked closely with Truist” to avoid foreclosure when they began a “3-month probationary payment period from June to August of 2023.” However, he and Kim were unable to make the payment due in August because of “the challenges arising from an ongoing divorce.” The delayed payment led to the company pursuing the foreclosure.

Kroy then noted the property is currently on the market “in accordance with a court-ordered TO” from the judge presiding over his and Kim’s divorce case. The Don’t Be Tardy alum argued that he and Kim will be able to pay back Truist in full once the house is sold.

Meanwhile, Kim stated that she and Kroy “will face insurmountable financial hardships” due to a foreclosure in her own affidavit. She added that the “most devastating consequence will be the impact on our children, who would be left homeless.”

The former couple share children Kroy “KJ” Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9, while Kroy adopted Kim’s daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 22, from previous relationships.

“We are pleading for your support in potentially expediting the sale of the house, under the condition of a temporary order from the court to prevent foreclosure,” Kim continued in her legal documents.

The former couple’s home “is due to be auctioned off on the courthouse steps on November 7, 2023,” according to the petition filed by Kim and Kroy against Truist on October 26. “If the foreclosure is allowed to proceed, however, petitioners will suffer irreparable injury to the marital estate depleting in its entirety,” they alleged.

Paras Griffin/GC Images

Kim and Kroy joined forces to save their home amid their ongoing divorce drama. The Montana native filed for divorce in May, though they briefly reunited two months later in July. However, they called it quits again in August when Kroy filed for divorce for a second time.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum asked to be granted primary physical custody of their four minor kids in court documents filed on October 16, which were viewed by In Touch. She also asked for joint legal custody of the children, arguing that she should be granted custody because she is “a loving, fit and proper parent.” Kim then stated she was seeking “temporary and permanent child support” from Kroy.

In the filing, she explained that she is “dependent” upon Kroy for “support and maintenance” of her current lifestyle and asked her ex to pay “temporary and permanent alimony” and her legal fees.