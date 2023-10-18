Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak is seeking full custody of her four minor children she shares with her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, amid their nasty divorce.

Kim, 45, asked to be granted primary physical custody of her kids Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9, in court documents filed on Monday, October 16, which were viewed by In Touch. The Bravo alum is also seeking joint legal custody of the kids.

She claimed that she should be granted custody because she is “a loving, fit and proper parent.”

In addition to their four minor kids, Kim is the mother to adult children Brielle Biermann and Ariana Biermann from previous relationships. Kroy, 38, adopted her two eldest children in 2013 after they tied the knot in 2011.

Kim filed the paperwork after Kroy asked a court in August for full physical and legal custody of the four children. However, Kim stated in her recent filing that the retired athlete should only have “liberal visitation with the parties’ children.”

Not only does Kim want full physical custody of the kids, but she is also seeking “temporary and permanent child support” from Kroy.

The Don’t Be Tardy star stated that she is “dependent” upon Kroy for “support and maintenance” of her current lifestyle and is asking him to pay “temporary and permanent alimony” and her legal fees.

Kroy filed for divorce from Kim on May 5, In Touch confirmed at the time. He stated that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” and asked for “the temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody” of their minor children in his filing. Two days later, Kim countered by filing paperwork for a contested divorce on May 7.

After spending months making public claims about each other, Kim revealed they reconciled when she filed paperwork on July 7 asking a judge to dismiss “her complaint for divorce without prejudice.”

However, the pair seemingly couldn’t work through their issues. Kroy filed for divorce for a second time on August 24 and stated their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” In addition to asking for sole legal and physical custody of their four youngest kids, child support and alimony, the Montana native asked to have exclusive use of the home he and Kim shared during their marriage.

Their split became more complicated in September when Kim asked that the divorce be dismissed because she and Kroy were still having sex. She also argued that their marriage can’t be “irretrievably broken” because they were still living under the same roof.

Kroy fired back by stating he “has no desire to reconcile” in his response to Kim’s filing, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Courtesy of Kim Zolciak/Instagram

They were expected to appear in Fulton County Superior Court via Zoom to discuss their divorce on September 27. However, Kim wasn’t able to make it to the meeting.

Her lawyer, David Beaudry, explained to Judge Shermela J. Williams that she missed the meeting because she was on a flight back from Colombia, where she was filming the MTV show The Surreal Life, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The judge informed both parties she would reset the hearing due to Kim’s absence, adding that they were both expected to appear in person in her courtroom for the next meeting.