Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann and estranged husband Kroy Biermann are “working on” their marriage, three weeks after he filed for divorce a second time.

“I’m living here not going anywhere!” Kim, 45, shared via her Instagram Story along with a video of her shoe closet on Friday, September 8. “[We’ve] been living as husband and wife. The lies daily are too much.”

The reality star did not go into detail on the lies she was referring to, but her statement comes on the heels of reports that Kroy, 37, filed a motion to sell their Alpharetta, Georgia, mansion.

The former NFL player filed paperwork on August 31 with the Fulton County Superior Court asking that the marital residence be “sold immediately and the proceeds from the sale to be placed in escrow,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch. Kroy noted that “the mortgage on the marital residence is held by the financial institution, Truist and is held in Petitioner’s (Kroy’s) name alone. The names of both parties appear on the property deed.”

Despite Kim’s claims of a reconciliation, the couple – who tied the knot in November 2011 – are in the midst of a divorce, after Kroy filed for a second time on August 25. In his filing, Kroy claimed their marriage was “irretrievably broken” and requested sole legal and physical custody of their four minor children.

The pair both filed for dissolution of marriage back in May, within two days of each other, before entering a nasty months-long legal battle with Kim asking the court to have her husband drug tested. Kroy, meanwhile, accused Kim of having a gambling problem and again requested sole custody of their children. The couple share K.J., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Kim filed a request with the Fulton County Superior Court on July 7 asking that her divorce case be dismissed “without prejudice.”

The Georgia-based couple have been in a mountain of financial troubles over the last year as Kroy claimed in his filing, “over the course of the marriage the parties have incurred significant debt.” They’re currently facing foreclosure for the second time after failing to pay their July mortgage payment. (Their home was previously set to hit the auction block on March 7.)

According to Kroy’s filing, Kim wrought “financial devastation” upon the family, but he was able to make their mortgage payments in May and June by selling off “designer backpacks and other personal items.” The former Atlanta Falcon claimed he “begged” Kim “to sell some of her purses to help make the payments but she refused, stating the purses were ‘hers,’ and she was not going to sell them.”