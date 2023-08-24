Kroy Biermann filed for divorce from Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann for the second time, In Touch can confirm.

In divorce paperwork filed at the Fulton County Superior Court and viewed by In Touch on Thursday, August 24, Kroy, 37, stated that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.” He requested sole legal and physical custody of their four youngest kids, K.J., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. He is also asking for child support and alimony. Finally, Kroy has requested exclusive use of his and Kim’s marital residence in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Kim, 45, and Kroy first filed for divorce within two days of each other back in May, In Touch confirmed at the time. Kroy submitted his paperwork on May 5, stating that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.” He requested the same custody, child support and alimony terms as seen in his August 24 filing.

Meanwhile, Kim filed paperwork for a contested divorce on May 7. She asked for child support and alimony and requested that her maiden name be restored. The reality TV star also asked for her legal fees to be paid. Kim and Kroy’s date of separation was listed as April 30.

The split quickly became messy as Kim asked the court to have Kroy drug tested. In court documents viewed by In Touch on May 17, she claimed that she witnessed her estranged husband smoking marijuana and “had serious concerns for the safety and well-being” of their children while they were in his custody. Kim asked Kroy to submit to a five-panel hair follicle drug screen and requested that he not cut his hair until the screen was completed.

Later, on June 16, Kroy called the police on Kim for allegedly “kidnapping” one of their sons. “Son was dropped off with a woman named Aleese,” a police report obtained by In Touch read. “Husband said he was filing kidnapping for his son going to the rodeo.” Kim also made a call to 911 claiming that Kroy “stole” a bag from her, but she then placed another call to authorities telling them she didn’t “need police at this time and will call back.”

Despite the accusations Kim and Kroy made against each other, they called off their divorce on July 7, In Touch confirmed. Kim filed paperwork with the court asking a judge to dismiss “her complaint for divorce without prejudice.” Just days prior, on July 2, the former couple was spotted with K.J., Kash, Kaia and Kane at a church service outside Atlanta.

Kim and Kroy first tied the knot on November 11, 2011. In addition to their four youngest children, they share two older daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.