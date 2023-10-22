Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann may be going through a divorce, but he was still by her side when she flew to Los Angeles to have vaginal rejuvenation surgery. Kim had the procedure done by Dr. David Matlock, who is a “cosmetic surgeon to the stars,” according to his Instagram page.

“I’ve had six children and I had them all naturally,” Kim explained in a video about the procedure. “So if I’m running or even if I sneeze, I pee a little bit. It bothers me greatly. So I am with the best in the country doing this. I’m very excited.”

Kim had help from her estranged husband as she recovered from the procedure. “Kroy came with her to help her out. It’s a big surgery,” a source told Us Weekly. “They’re going through a divorce, talk badly about each other, then travel together.” The exes were spotted at the airport together on October 18 ahead of the surgery.

Of course, this came as quite a surprise to fans, as Kroy and Kim have been in the midst of a seemingly messy divorce for months. Kroy first filed divorce documents in May and asked for “temporary and permanent sole legal and physical custody” of the pair’s four minor children. They share sons KJ, 12, and Kash, 11, as well as twins, Kaia and Kane, 9. Kroy also adopted Kim’s daughters, Brielle Biermann, 26, and Ariana Biermann, 22, from a previous relationship.

Courtesy of David Matlock, MD/Instagram

Although Kim and Kroy’s divorce was briefly dismissed over the summer, the former football player filed new divorce docs in August, asking for sole legal and physical custody of the kids. He also requested child support and alimony in his filing. In September, Kim asked a judge to dismiss the divorce once again. She said that Kroy’s claim that the marriage was “irretrievably broken” wasn’t true because they were still having sex and living in the same house. Kroy fired back with his own paperwork, insisting that he had no desire to reconcile with his estranged wife.

Paras Griffin/GC Images

On October 16, just two days before Kim and Kroy traveled to Los Angeles together for Kim’s surgery, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed paperwork requesting primary physical custody and joint legal custody of the kids. She also asked to be paid child support by Kroy.

Aside from their marriage issues, Kim and Kroy have also dealt with financial struggles throughout the past year. After facing foreclosure on their home in Georgia several times, they finally listed the mansion for sale earlier this month. The money problems have reportedly been a big source of the pair’s relationship trouble.