Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s Divorce Is Messy: Timeline of Their Split Drama

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have faced several ups and downs since they tied the knot in 2011.

The duo welcomed their first child together, K.J., in 2011, followed by son Kash in 2012, and twins Kaia and Kane in 2013. Additionally, Kroy adopted Kim’s daughters, Brielle Biermann and Ariana Biermann, from previous relationships in 2013.

Kim and Kroy faced a major hardship in their marriage in October 2022 when it was revealed their house was facing foreclosure. The property was scheduled to be sold at auction to “the highest bidder for cash” in March 2023, though they managed to make a last-minute deal to keep the house.

Despite seemingly saving their house, the couple made headlines again when Kroy filed for divorce in May 2023. They briefly reconciled in July of that year, though Kim and Kroy continued to struggle and filed for divorce again the following month.

Keep scrolling to take a look at Kim and Kroy’s messy divorce timeline.