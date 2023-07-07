Another try? Almost two months to the day after Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann both filed for divorce, the pair appear to be giving their marriage second chance. Keep reading to find out if Kim and Kroy are still together and updates on their split.

Are Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Still Together?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum stunned fans on July 7, when amid her bitter split and custody battle, Kim filed a request with the Fulton County Superior Court asking that her divorce case to be dismissed “without prejudice.”

When Were Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Seen Together Before Calling Off Their Divorce?

Despite a contentious legal battle, the two reunited on July 2 to attend a church service outside Atlanta with their four youngest children, ​ Kroy Jr., Kash and twins Kaia and Kane. It was the first time the duo had been photographed together since their split. .

When Did Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann File for Divorce?

The pair filed for divorce within two days of each other in early May, In Touch confirmed at the time. Kroy first submitted his paperwork with the court on May 5, while Kim filed paperwork for a contested divorce on May 7. Both filings were entered electronically into the Fulton County Superior Court system on Monday, May 8. In his filing, Kroy had claimed that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

What Accusations Did Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Make During Their Divorce Battle?

The duo went back-and-forth with serious claims including her alleged gambling debts and his alleged drug use.

In Touch confirmed on May 17 that Kim asked the Superior Court of Fulton County, Georgia, to have Kroy participate in a drug test. She claimed in documents that she had witnessed him smoking marijuana and had “serious concerns for the safety and well-being” of their four children,” who were in his custody at the time.

Kim also asked Kroy to submit to a five-panel hair follicle drug screen and that he not cut his hair until the screen was complete.

Kroy filed for a “Motion for Psychological Evaluation” for Kim, alleging that she had exhibited “troubling behavior” in the months leading up to their divorce filings, according to court documents obtained by In Touch on May 22.

Per the paperwork, Kroy claimed that Kim acknowledged “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance,” and that this “compulsion has financial devastated” both of them.”

The former Atlanta Falcons player also asked that the Don’t Be Tardy alum be evaluated to “ascertain any underlying mental issues such as depression, anxiety, narcissistic personality disorder, bipolar disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or others that are manifested through respondent’s compulsive gambling and other behaviors indicative of additional addiction issues.”