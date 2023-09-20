Kroy Biermann claimed that he and his estranged wife, Kim Zolciak, are broke amid their ongoing financial issues ​and drama-filled divorce proceedings, In Touch can confirm.

The retired athlete, 38, ​alleged that he and Kim, 45, are “financially destitute, largely” because of her “reckless spending habits and love for online gambling,” according to paperwork filed on Monday, September 18, in Fulton County Superior Court and viewed by In Touch.

Kroy also detailed their money woes, which include an IRS lien on their mansion in Alpharetta, Georgia, for $1.1 million and a lawsuit he’s facing from BMW, in which he owes the car company $400,000 in unpaid car notes.

Another lawsuit that’s mentioned is between Capital One/Saks and Kim. According to the paperwork, Kroy said that the company is “demanding repayment for a line of credit issued by a casino in the Bahamas.”

Due to the financial burden, Kroy said he wants the court to grant him permission to sell the former couple’s $3 million mansion. He added that “the only asset the parties have is the marital residence and they are facing foreclosure on the home for a second time.”

Kroy and Kim’s money problems came to light in October 2022 when it was revealed their house was facing foreclosure after they failed to repay a $300,000 loan that they took out on the property. The pair originally took out a $1.65 million mortgage when they bought the house in 2013. The home was scheduled to be sold at auction to “the highest bidder for cash” in March, though Kim and Kroy managed to make a last-minute deal to keep the house.

While they seemed to have the problem taken care of, more money problems were discovered in May when it was reported they owed $1.1 million in taxes, interest and penalties to the IRS from the years 2013, 2017 and 2018. They also allegedly owed the state of Georgia $15,000 for the year 2018.

The money problems seemed to have a negative impact on their relationship, and they filed for divorce in May. The Don’t Be Tardy alums made several public accusations against each other, including that Kim has a gambling problem. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum even admitted to “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance” and the “compulsion has financially devastated” the couple, according to the legal documents.

Paras Griffin/GC Images

Despite their messy split, Kroy and Kim seemingly worked through their issues and called off the divorce two months later in July.

Their reconciliation didn’t last long, though, and the Montana native filed for divorce for a second time in August. Kroy stated that their marriage was “irretrievably broken” and he requested sole legal and physical custody of their four minor kids, K.J., Kash, and twins Kaia and Kane. In addition to their younger kids, Kroy legally adopted Kim’s daughters Brielle Biermann and Ariana Biermann, whom she shares with past partners, in 2013.

One week after Kroy filed for divorce for a second time, he filed documents requesting an emergency hearing for permission to sell the mansion on August 31.