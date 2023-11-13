Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann seemingly celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary by going out to dinner despite their ongoing divorce.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 45, took to her Instagram Story on Saturday, November 11, to share a clip of their meal while dining at Mezza Luna Pasta and Seafood in Smyrna, Georgia.

“This is the best bruschetta I’ve ever had in my life,” Kim said as she showed off the different dishes. “This is the lasagna. This is amazing.”

Kroy, 37, added that the meal was “unreal.” The former couple also shared a toast with restaurant management during their night on the town.

The pair tied the knot on November 11, 2011. They welcomed children Kroy “KJ” Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9, while Kroy adopted Kim’s eldest daughters — Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 22 — from previous relationships in 2013.

Despite seemingly enjoying the dinner that took place on their wedding anniversary, Kroy and Kim have been making headlines amid their messy divorce.

The retired athlete first filed for divorce in May, though he and Kim briefly reunited two months later in July. However, the Don’t Be Tardy alums called it quits for a second time in August when Kroy filed for divorce again.

Kim asked to be granted primary physical custody of their four minor kids in court documents filed on October 16, which were viewed by In Touch at the time. She also asked for joint legal custody of the children, claiming she should be granted custody because she is “a loving, fit and proper parent.”

The Bravo alum went on to state that she was seeking “temporary and permanent child support” from Kroy. Kim explained that she is “dependent” upon the Montana native for “support and maintenance” of her current lifestyle. Due to the arrangement she’s become used to, Kim asked for Kroy to pay her “temporary and permanent alimony” and her legal fees.

The pair seemed to set aside their differences when they joined forces to prevent their Alpharetta, Georgia, home from going into foreclosure.

Both Kim and Kroy filed affidavits on October 26, and listed the different ways that the foreclosure would negatively impact their family, according to Us Weekly. They put the property on the market earlier in October after the home previously went into foreclosure in February.

“The consequences of losing this equity would be devastating for my family, including myself, my ex-spouse, Kim, and our four minor children,” Kroy wrote at the time. “We would be left homeless, without financial resources and unable to address the debts accumulated during our marriage. Among these debts are the Truist mortgage, a Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) on the property and an IRS lien.”

Kroy added that he and Kim “worked closely with Truist” to avoid foreclosure when they began a “3-month probationary payment period from June to August of 2023.” However, the estranged couple wasn’t able to make the payment due in August because of “the challenges arising from an ongoing divorce.” After they failed to make the payment, the company chose to pursue the foreclosure.

In her affidavit, Kim stated that she and Kroy “will face insurmountable financial hardships” if their home goes into foreclosure. The mother of six added that the “most devastating consequence will be the impact on our children, who would be left homeless.”