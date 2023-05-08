Proud mom! Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her family have become staples on Bravo over the years. Keep scrolling to meet her six kids, estranged husband and learn more about her family.

How Many Kids Does Kim Zolciak-Biermann Have?

The Don’t Be Tardy star welcomed her eldest daughter, Brielle Biermann, in 1997 and her second daughter, Ariana Biermann, in 2001.

While Kim has been open about her personal life in the past, the identity of Brielle and Ariana’s father remains unknown.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum welcomed her third child, son K.J. Biermann, with Kroy Biermann in 2011. The pair later welcomed their son Kash in 2012, and twins Kaia and Kane in 2013.

What Has Kim Zolciak-Biermann Said About Motherhood?

The reality star hasn’t been afraid to gush about her love of motherhood.

“My own personal biggest and best accomplishment in life has been being a mother. I became one at the tender of age of 18 I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Kim wrote via Instagram on Mother’s Day in May 2022. “It’s like I have my heartbeat beating outside my body x6. It can be stressful, it gives me anxiety, keeps me up at night sometimes, physically pains me if any of my children are in pain/discomfort etc. BUT it’s God’s greatest gift and I have NEVER not for one second ..taken that gift for granted.”

Who Is Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Estranged Husband, Kroy Biermann?

Kim and Kroy met in May 2010 at a charity event called Dancing with Atlanta Stars. Their meeting was later featured on a season 3 episode of RHOA.

The couple fell head over heels in love and she eventually married the NFL player in November 2011.

In addition to sharing four children together, Kroy legally adopted Brielle and Ariana in 2013.

​​”He’s really fantastic with my girls,” Kim previously told People in 2010 about Kroy’s relationships with Brielle and Ariana. “I couldn’t have asked for a better partner ever.”

Courtesy of Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

When Did Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann Split?

In May 2023, TMZ reported that Kim filed for divorce from Kroy in May 2023 and listed April 30 as the date of separation.

Kim said that their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation,” according to legal documents obtained by the outlet. The mother of six also asked for primary physical custody of their kids and joint legal custody, as well as spousal support and to have her maiden name legally restored.