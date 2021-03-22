Everything the Kardashian Family Has Said About Kim and Kanye’s Divorce, From Kris to Caitlyn Jenner

Speaking out. The Kardashians aren’t afraid to let their opinions be known, especially after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from estranged husband Kanye West.

In March 2021, Kris Jenner broke her silence on the former power couple’s split. “I think it’s always going to be hard anytime … you know, there’s a lot of kids,” the momager, 65, said during her appearance on The Kyle & Jackie O Show on Thursday, March 18. “The good thing about our family is that we are there for each other and supportive and we love each other very, very much so all I want is for those two kids to be happy. And I want the kids to be happy. That’s the goal.”

That same day, Caitlyn Jenner revealed her stance on the breakup. “I love Kimberly. Honestly, I love Kanye. I have had a very good relationship with Kanye. I wish them both nothing but the best,” the former I Am Cait star, 71, said on Access Hollywood ahead of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 20 premiere. “As far as speaking about that, that is their story to tell, not mine.”