Everything the Kardashian Family Has Said About Kim and Kanye’s Divorce, From Kris to Caitlyn Jenner
Speaking out. The Kardashians aren’t afraid to let their opinions be known, especially after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from estranged husband Kanye West.
In March 2021, Kris Jenner broke her silence on the former power couple’s split. “I think it’s always going to be hard anytime … you know, there’s a lot of kids,” the momager, 65, said during her appearance on The Kyle & Jackie O Show on Thursday, March 18. “The good thing about our family is that we are there for each other and supportive and we love each other very, very much so all I want is for those two kids to be happy. And I want the kids to be happy. That’s the goal.”
That same day, Caitlyn Jenner revealed her stance on the breakup. “I love Kimberly. Honestly, I love Kanye. I have had a very good relationship with Kanye. I wish them both nothing but the best,” the former I Am Cait star, 71, said on Access Hollywood ahead of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 20 premiere. “As far as speaking about that, that is their story to tell, not mine.”
In Touch confirmed Kim, 40, filed for divorce from Kanye, 43, last month, after nearly seven years of marriage. Previously, an insider exclusively revealed that the pair had “been leading separate lives for well over a year” and that the Skims founder was “in talks with lawyers.”
The duo been clashing over their “different interests” as well as their points of view, and Kanye’s 2020 presidential bid caused them to bicker even more. Kim “didn’t think it was a good idea,” the insider shared. “He felt somewhat betrayed.”
During Grammy winner‘s first campaign rally, Kanye revealed he and Kim considered getting an abortion after she found out she was pregnant with their firstborn, daughter North West, in 2012.
Following that appearance, the dad of four — who also shares children Saint, Chicago and Psalm with the KKW Beauty founder — went off on a Twitter rant alleging Kim and Kris were trying to “lock him up.” He then tweeted he had been “trying to get divorced” from Kim and claimed she cheated with fellow rapper Meek Mill. He later apologized, but the damage had already been done.
“Kim feels like she’s been on this new path, taking on serious social causes, being a mom, quitting reality TV. She really hasn’t stuck her foot in her mouth in a very long time, but then Kanye will do something,” a separate source exclusively divulged prior to their divorce. “She’s tired of being laughed at.”
Keep scrolling to see everything the Kar-Jenners have said about Kimye’s divorce.
