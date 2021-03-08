A big decision. Khloé Kardashian reveals she is eager to give True Thompson a sibling, but worried about using a surrogate for baby No. 2 in an emotional new trailer from the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The Good American founder, 36, shares her concerns with off-again, on-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson in a super teaser that dropped on Monday, March 8. “You’re trusting the surrogate with your unborn child and it’s just scary,” Khloé says.

14 years of keeping up has come down to this. Watch the final season of #KUWTK Thursday, March 18 only on E! pic.twitter.com/csmCfHp5T0 — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) March 8, 2021

Although she and the Boston Celtics athlete, 29, rekindled their romance, some members of the reality TV family are wary of the couple welcoming another baby so soon after getting back together. “You’re talking about having another child together but, you don’t want to say you’re official?” Scott Disick asks her in the clip. In another scene, Tristan points out that he isn’t a “secret.”

In Touch confirmed the duo reconciled in July 2020, and fans will finally get to see how the Revenge Body alum and NBA baller rekindled their romance in upcoming episodes.

Last summer, an insider exclusively told In Touch that KoKo gave him another chance after his February 2019 cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods because he “promised her he’s a changed man” and “[Khloé] believes him.” The source said Khloé still had strong feelings for him, adding, “Tristan spent months begging Khloé to give things another shot, and, in the end, she caved. She’s always loved him and always will.”

E!

Around that time, Tristan gushed over Khloé being a great mother in a sweet birthday message. “I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person,” he wrote. “I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter, True. You deserve the world KoKo! True and I love you, mama. Happy birthday @khloekardashian.”

Khloé and Tristan welcomed their first child together, True Thompson, on April 12, 2018. The power forward also shares 4-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.

If there’s one thing for certain: KUWTK viewers are going to have a lot to unpack in these final episodes. “For the past 14 years, our family has invited cameras inside our homes to document our most personal moments,” Kim Kardashian says in the trailer. “We have shared the ordinary and extraordinary, our triumphs and our tragedies … Now, we are upon our 20th season and still have so much more of our journey to share.”

The final season of KUWTK will premiere on Thursday, March 18, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!