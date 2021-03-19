Supporting her family. Caitlyn Jenner wishes “nothing but the best” for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West amid their divorce, and she teased some of their drama may be shown on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 20 finale.

“I love Kimberly. Honestly, I love Kanye. I have had a very good relationship with Kanye. I wish them both nothing but the best,” Caitlyn, 71, said on Access Hollywood on Thursday, March 18, ahead of the season 20 premiere. “As far as speaking about that, that is their story to tell, not mine.”

That being said, the I Am Cait star divulged fans may see details inside the A-list couple’s split on KUWTK. “I think you might learn some things in the final episode, I wouldn’t be surprised. Although I haven’t seen the show, but I do remember shooting scenes,” she noted. “And yeah, I think it should be pretty interesting.”

With the final season of the family’s E! reality show hinting at trouble in Kim, 40, and the 43-year-old rapper’s marriage, Kris Jenner also broke her silence about the situation during an appearance on The Kyle & Jackie O Show the same day.

“I think it’s always going to be hard anytime … you know, there’s a lot of kids,” the momager, 65, admitted. “The good thing about our family is that we are there for each other and supportive and we love each other very, very much so all I want is for those two kids to be happy. And I want the kids to be happy. That’s the goal.”

Kris added, “I think we all want that for our families, just to be able to have the love and appreciation of one another, and that everyone’s OK. That’s what you want as a mom.”

Although the family matriarch didn’t explicitly confirm footage will be shown of Kim and Kanye’s split, she also gave some cryptic details about the finale.

“I don’t know what they have decided on in the finale, we haven’t even seen the first [episode] yet,” Kris said when asked what viewers can expect. “I’m sure they’re putting some final touches. But I think it’s just a private time for them. Kim wanted to deal with this with her own family in her own time … When she feels like it, I’m sure she’ll say what she needs to say.”

In Touch confirmed the future lawyer filed for divorce from the “Stronger” artist on February 19 following six years of marriage. The KKW Beauty founder cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind their split and filed the paperwork in Los Angeles, California. In the documents, she requested joint legal and physical custody of their four kids — North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 22 months.

