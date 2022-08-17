From Ray J to Tristan Thompson: Take a Look Back at the Kardashian-Jenner Sisters’ Most Memorable Exes

Long list of ex-lovers! While all of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have embraced being single at some point, the women have also dealt with their fair share of relationships and nasty breakups.

One relationship that put the family on the grid was Kim Kardashian’s romance with Ray J. The former couple made headlines when their sex tape was leaked in 2007. Though the exes had been broken up at the time of the scandal, the tape introduced Kim to new audiences and helped her become the household name she now is.

The scandal still follows both Kim and Ray J around, while it was even a storyline during season 1 of The Kardashians.

In May 2022, the musician reflected on the tape and even claimed that Kim and her mom, Kris Jenner, were involved in the tape being leaked. “I’ve sat in the shadows for over 14 years allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade and a half talking about a topic I’ve never really spoken about,” Ray J told the Daily Mail on May 4. “I’ve never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak.”

He continued to allege, “I never had a single one at my house — she had them at her house. She’s always had all the tapes in a Nike shoe box under her bed. That’s how it all came about. Once I pitched the idea to her, just playing around a little bit, that’s when she jumped on the idea, talked to her mom and it was out of my hands from there.”

Another high-profile split in the Kardashian family was between Kim and her ex-husband Kanye West. After tying the knot in 2014, the SKIMS mogul filed for divorce from the “Gold Digger” rapper in February 2021.

While the exes – who share four kids together – initially seemed to be on good terms amid the split, drama ensued with Kanye called out Kim and her family in various social media posts.

Kim isn’t the only Kardashian-Jenner to deal with nasty public splits. Keep reading to find out who else the famous family members have dated.