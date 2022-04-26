Unfriendly exes. Kim Kardashian’s fans have watched the reality star navigate her dating life over the years. However, the skims mogul was married to Damon Thomas before she became the household name that she is today. Keep reading to learn more about Kim’s first husband.

Years before she began starring on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2007, Kim, 41, married record producer Damon, 51, in January 2000. The former pair met in 1998, while Kim was just 19 years old during their Las Vegas wedding ceremony. The marriage didn’t last, and they divorced in 2004.

Damon is best known for his production group The Underdogs, which he runs with Harvey Mason Jr. The producers have worked with numerous high profile artists over the years including Lionel Richie, Pink, Chris Brown and R. Kelly. Kim’s ex has also written songs for the films The Help, Dreamgirls and Think Like a Man. He currently works as the CEO and label owner of Thomas Krown Records.

Kim has been vocal about regretting her first marriage in the past. “I used to be so dependent on the guys I was in a relationship with,” the Hulu star told Harper’s Bazaar in February 2011. “I don’t know why, because I wasn’t raised that way. If I looked at myself at 19, I would shake myself and be like, ‘Wake up; you are way too smart for this.’”

She also slammed her ex as being controlling and previously said he was “the king of the castle” on an episode of the E! show. “He said he did not want me to have contact with my old boyfriends who would be able to reach me at the clothing store,” Kim revealed.

During a 2018 episode of KUWTK, the KKW Beauty founder claimed she was on drugs during their wedding. “I got married on ecstasy. … The first time.” She later added, “I did ecstasy once, and I got married. I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen [when I was on drugs].”

She then explained that the Las Vegas wedding was spontaneous. ​ “We went to Vegas, he said, ‘Let’s get married!’ and I said, ‘OK,’” the mother of four recalled.

Damon recently reacted to Kim’s claims that she was high on ecstasy during their wedding. “I don’t remember that at all,” he told VladTV in an interview posted on Sunday, April 24. “I think it’s unfair to make those kind of blanket statements because we have kids now, you know? I have children. My kid goes to the same school her kid goes to. So, imagine him when he has to deal with that at school.”

Despite not having the best memories of her marriage to Damon, Kim has credited the musician for helping her learn what type of relationship she wants for herself. “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned so much from relationships. My tolerance level is so different,” she told Vogue in February 2022. “So after years of being in not the best relationships, you grow up.”

Similarly to Kim, Damon hasn’t always had the nicest things to say about his ex. He previously denied Kim’s claims that he was physically and emotionally abusive to her during the marriage. The Kardashians star made the allegations in the divorce filing.

Damon told New York Daily News in 2010 that he had filed for divorce after learning Kim had allegedly cheated on him with numerous men. Additionally, the producer claimed that Kim conned him into paying for her liposuction and other plastic surgeries. “Kim is obsessed with fame,” he said at the time. “She can’t write or sing or dance, so she does harmful things in order to validate herself in the media.”

Damon was the first of Kim’s three marriages. The TV personality married Kris Humphries, 37, in 2011 before she filed for divorce just 72 days later. Kim went on to marry Kanye West, 44, in 2014 before she filed for divorce in 2021. The exes share kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. Meanwhile, Damon shares a son with his ex-girlfriend Sarai Torres.