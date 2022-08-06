The end of an era. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson became a fan-favorite couple after they began dating in late October 2021. After having to adjust to a long distance romance, the Kardashians star and the Saturday Night Live alum decided to break up, In Touch confirmed on August 5. Now “Kete” fans are heartbroken and curious why the former lovebirds suddenly split after having been through so much together.

Keep reading to find out everything we know about why Kim and Pete called it quits.

Kim and Pete Initially Had a Low-Key Relationship

After forming a connection during her SNL hosting debut in October 2021, a source exclusively told In Touch that “sparks flew on the set” of the hit NBC series, as the pair even shared their first unofficial kiss during their iconic Aladdin parody sketch.

“Kim never expected this,” the insider said in November 2021. “Pete makes her laugh. She has fun with him. “She’s not overthinking things at this point. It’s so early. All she knows right now is he’s a sweetheart.”

The two were spotted enjoying coast-to-coast date nights at the end of October into early November of that year, including visiting New York City nightclubs and restaurants and Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California.

Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock

By mid-November, the Hulu personality and the comedian broke the internet when they were seen holding hands in Palm Springs, California, confirming that they were, indeed, an item. However, Kim and Pete managed to keep their newfound love low-key toward the end of 2021, as they avoided commenting on their relationship in public for the remainder of that year.

In fact, the King of Staten Island actor even teased audiences during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

“I want to address something — I feel like I want to confirm if it’s real or a rumor,” host Seth Meyers said to Pete in the November 2021 episode. “This is something you’ve been reading a lot about in the press,” the host added, to which Pete responded, “There’s a lot of people I walk by people are like whispering and making eyes at me. But it is true — I do have a show on Tubi coming out.”

Pete Was Supportive of Kim During Kanye West Drama

By January 2022, it appeared Kim and Pete weren’t intent on hiding their romance anymore, as they were seen jetting off to the Bahamas early that month. However, the happy couple soon faced drama from Kim’s ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West, with whom she shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West, during their ongoing divorce. That month, the “Stronger” artist released his single “Eazy,” which famously jabs Pete in one verse of the song: “God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

The following month, Ye posted multiple public rants against the Suicide Squad star via Instagram, calling him “Skete” as a way to insult him. By March, the “Good Morning” rapper dropped a questionable music video for his song “Eazy,” which included a moment of him burying Pete alive in an animated claymation clip.

On March 13, it appeared that the funny man had enough of the Grammy Award winner’s disses, as Ye shared a series of Instagram videos accusing Pete of texting him.

“The boyfriend texted me, antagonized me, bragging about being in bed with my wife,” Ye claimed in one of several clips. “I know publicly for a year and a half, I’ve been dragged and how she’s not my wife and she [doesn’t] have the last name, and now, he texted me … bragging about how he’s in bed with my wife, and I’m like, ‘Who’s watching my children?’ If he’s texting me, bragging about being in bed with my wife.”

That day, Pete’s friend and SNL writer Dave Sirus shared screenshots of the alleged conversation between Pete and Ye.

“Yo, it’s Skete,” the first message in the shot read, seemingly from Pete. “Can you please take a second and calm down? It’s 8 a.m and it don’t gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f—king lucky that she’s your kids’ mom I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f—k up.”

In a separate text that was also allegedly from the Staten Island native, he wrote, “I’m in L.A. for the day if you wanna stop being a little internet bitch boy and talk.”

Amid the drama, a source exclusively told Life & Style that Kim had been “leaning” on Pete for emotional support throughout the tumultuous situation.

“The Kanye attacks are just vicious and uncalled for, and Pete sees how much it’s affecting her,” the insider said. “He’s the shoulder she needs right now and he’s not doing it for any reason other than he cares about her.”

The source added that Pete had “been there for her in person to hold her and he picks up her late-night phone calls.”

“Even if the romance fizzles out someday, she says she appreciates that he’s a good, solid guy, and he keeps his word,” the insider concluded.

Why Did Kim and Pete Break Up?

After months of adorable Instagram posts, vacations together and even outings with her children, multiple sources confirmed to In Touch that the two had called it quits by August.

“They amicably split this week,” one insider said on August 5.

The news came after a source told Us Weekly that they had been experiencing challenges with long distance, since Pete was in Australia filming for a new project and Kim was back in the U.S.

“They send each other love notes while the other is sleeping and FaceTime whenever their schedules link up,” the source said earlier that month. “The distance has been hard, but even communicating long-distance is exciting for them.”